Liverpool talent could leave despite new contract offer as permanent deal nears

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly offered Trent Kone-Doherty a new contract, but a permanent move to Molde FK is also being discussed as the Irish winger weighs up where his best pathway to first-team football might be.

The update comes from academy reporter Lewis Bower on X, who claims Liverpool have tabled fresh terms while a transfer to Norway is “close” at this stage.

“Exc: Trent Kone-Doherty has been offered a new deal at Liverpool however he has the opportunity to go to Molde FK to be part of the first-team on a permanent deal. As things stand a move is close.”

That is a fascinating situation for a player Liverpool have invested in since bringing the attacker to Merseyside from Derry City in July 2022.

The 19-year-old Ireland youth international signed his first professional contract the following year and has consistently been viewed as one of the academy’s most direct wide players.

Why Liverpool view Kone-Doherty as one for the future

Kone-Doherty’s profile is built around pace, one-v-one threat and end product, with Liverpool’s academy staff using him across the front line as a winger who can stretch games.

The right-footed Liverpool U21 attacker has been a regular at Premier League 2 level this season and his output (via Sofascore) suggests he is already creating a high volume of chances for teammates.

Competition Apps Starts Minutes Goals Assists Premier League 2 (2025/26) 14 14 1,168 0 5

That creative output aligns with what we have seen when Kone-Doherty has stepped up to bigger occasions.

He was praised earlier this season after making an impact for Ireland’s U21s, and the Derry-born winger was clear about his mindset afterwards: “I want to show the manager anytime I get the chance to get minutes, I want to show him that I want to be playing.”

There has also been senior exposure, with the Irish youngster making his Liverpool debut as a substitute in the FA Cup tie at Plymouth Argyle in February 2025.

The Molde FK option and what it could mean

If the report is accurate, the key detail is the wording around “first-team on a permanent deal”, because that suggests Molde can offer something Liverpool may not be able to guarantee immediately under Arne Slot.

Molde’s appeal would be straightforward: senior minutes, a clear role and the chance to develop against experienced professionals rather than remaining solely within the academy structure.

Liverpool’s contract offer, on the other hand, signals we still believe in Trent Kone-Doherty long term, even if his next step might be away from Anfield.

With Liverpool preparing to face West Ham United this weekend and juggling competing priorities at first-team level, these academy decisions often come down to timing and opportunity.

Whatever happens next, this is a significant fork in the road for a young winger Liverpool have rated highly since his arrival, and the coming weeks should tell us whether we are keeping the teenager tied down for the future or allowing him to accelerate his development elsewhere.