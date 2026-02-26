Liverpool tipped for ambitious Valverde deal despite Real Madrid obstacle: Poyet

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been tipped to pursue Federico Valverde, with former Premier League manager Gus Poyet arguing the Real Madrid midfielder would address a key need in Arne Slot’s side.

The suggestion comes as we prepare to face West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday, with Liverpool still locked in a tight race around the Champions League places.

Speaking to football betting site BetWright, Poyet explained why he believes the 27-year-old Uruguay international would suit the Premier League and Liverpool specifically.

“I would love to see Federico Valverde play in England,” Poyet said.

“Since Fabinho left Liverpool, they’ve lacked a world-class box-to-box midfielder.

“Alexis Mac-Allister has shown his class this season, but he could use some defensive reinforcement alongside him and someone who can change the game at both ends of the pitch.

“Valverde operates all over the pitch, can run for 90 minutes and has great ball distribution.”

Poyet also acknowledged the difficulty of extracting a regular starter from Real Madrid’s squad structure.

“It would be difficult for Liverpool to prise Valverde away from Real Madrid; he came through their second team and has risen through the ranks to become the brilliant player that he is now.

“Liverpool need a ‘Makelele-style’ player who can strengthen their core and Valverde could be a great fit.”

Why Valverde suits Liverpool tactically

Real Madrid’s No.8 is a player trusted across midfield and wide areas, he stands out because he is not purely defensive and not purely creative, which is exactly the balance Liverpool often look for in Slot’s system.

His 2025/26 La Liga numbers (via Sofascore) underline that profile rather than headline scoring output.

Category 25/26 La Liga Appearances 24 Assists 7 Accurate passes 89% Key passes per game 1.4 Tackles per game 1.4 Ball recoveries per game 4.4 Duels won 61%

The assists and chance creation show forward contribution, while the recoveries and duels illustrate defensive work, which is why the Uruguay international often ends up covering huge areas of the pitch during matches.

That type of two-way midfielder is something Liverpool have intermittently missed in tighter games this season, including spells during the recent 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest when we struggled to control the middle of the pitch in the first half.

The obvious obstacle Liverpool would face

There is a reason Valverde remains at Real Madrid, and it is not just ability.

The midfielder has long been viewed as part of the Spanish club’s long-term core, with a major contract reflecting that status and making any transfer extremely complicated.

Previous links have already suggested how unlikely it would be for Madrid to willingly sell such a central figure unless circumstances changed dramatically, even if Liverpool would be interested.

Still, Poyet’s argument is not really about likelihood but about profile, because if Liverpool were to look for a midfielder capable of covering ground, supporting Alexis Mac Allister and contributing both defensively and offensively, Valverde fits almost every requirement.

Whether realistic or not, the discussion highlights the type of player Liverpool may target in future windows as we try to evolve the midfield while pushing for Champions League qualification this season.