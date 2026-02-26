Salah tipped to exit Liverpool after difficult season under Slot: Poyet

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mo Salah has been tipped to leave the club this summer, with former Premier League manager Gus Poyet suggesting the Egyptian could be approaching the end of his Anfield career.

The debate arrives while Liverpool prepare to host West Ham United and continue a tight race around the Champions League positions, but discussion about Salah’s future has intensified as the season has unfolded.

Speaking to football betting site BetWright, Poyet explained why he believes the direction is now leaning toward a summer departure.

“With every week that goes by, I think Mohamed Salah edges closer to leaving Liverpool this season.

“A month ago, I wasn’t entirely sure, but I think the balance has shifted towards a departure in the summer.”

Poyet also linked the uncertainty to performances under Arne Slot: “Under Arne Slot, Salah has found it more difficult on the pitch and it appears he’s lost a bit of confidence.

“The next month will be crucial for Salah as to whether he stays or goes. Based on his expressions, we could see the end of an era in a few month’s time.”

Salah’s 2025/26 numbers show a mixed season

The 33-year-old Egypt international is still contributing but the underlying numbers show a campaign below his usual elite standards.

Here is a breakdown of his Premier League output this season (via Sofascore).

Metric 25/26 Premier League Appearances 19 Goals 4 Assists 6 Expected goals (xG) 6.07 Big chances missed 9 Key passes per game 2.2 Minutes per game 85

The expected goals figure suggests Salah is still finding scoring positions, yet the conversion rate has dipped, which partly explains the recent scrutiny around performances.

Pat Nevin was particularly blunt after the Nottingham Forest match, writing: “There was a plastic bag on the field at one point and the ball rolled over it several times – it seemed to be having a bigger impact on the game than Mo Salah.”

Liverpool’s wider situation and what comes next

Criticism has not only come from pundits analysing performance levels, because Sam Allardyce has also questioned Salah’s reaction to substitution situations this season.

Allardyce said: “Mohamed Salah needs to bite the bullet, sit down, and make sure he starts scoring.”

The reality, though, is that Liverpool’s season still has major objectives ahead, and Salah’s contribution over the final months could shape both the club’s league finish and any European run.

Whether Poyet proves correct or not will likely depend on form, contract dynamics and how the final weeks of the campaign unfold, but the conversation itself underlines a shift, as Liverpool supporters begin to contemplate a scenario that once felt almost unthinkable.