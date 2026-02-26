Study reveals Liverpool are Britain’s most followed club online

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s standing in the modern game has been reinforced by fresh audience data, with new figures showing we were the most viewed football club in the United Kingdom across the past year.

The statistics come from Flashscore’s 2025 UK Yearbook, which analysed billions of interactions across match centres, team pages and player profiles to measure how supporters actually consume football.

The report explains: “Flashscore’s 2025 UK Yearbook offers a comprehensive snapshot of how Great Britain and Northern Ireland consumed sport across the past 12 months, measured not by sentiment or silverware but by hard user data.”

Rather than trophies or opinion, the rankings were based purely on behaviour, clicks and engagement.

Liverpool top the UK club attention rankings

Across the year, Liverpool recorded 5,345,696 UK profile visits, more than any other club in the country.

Manchester United followed on 4,509,000 and Arsenal on 4,334,117, confirming a clear gap at the top.

Club UK profile visits Liverpool 5,345,696 Man United 4,509,000 Arsenal 4,334,117

Flashscore noted that football itself remains dominant, generating 5.94 billion UK views during 2025, but within that landscape Liverpool stood out as the single biggest club draw.

The data also challenged the traditional “big six” narrative, with Newcastle United overtaking Tottenham in engagement figures.

For us, it reflects something supporters often argue – attention isn’t always tied directly to league position, with Arne Slot’s side currently sitting sixth in the Premier League table yet still leading the country for interest.

Liverpool players still drive global attention

The viewing strength is also visible at player level.

Mo Salah ranked fifth among the most viewed footballers in the UK with 800,132 profile views.

Player Views Kylian Mbappe 931,457 Erling Haaland 927,521 Harry Kane 876,721 Lamine Yamal 863,236 Mo Salah 800,132

Transfer-linked names also appeared prominently, with Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike both featuring in the top rankings.

That pattern matches wider trends around the club’s global reach.

Liverpool have already been identified as the most-supported Premier League side among American audiences, underlining how the fanbase continues to expand beyond England.

Speculation surrounding Salah’s long-term future also contributes to attention levels, with the Egyptian attacker repeatedly the subject of debate regarding whether he could leave Anfield in the coming transfer windows.

Flashscore’s overall conclusion paints a clear picture: engagement follows narrative and star power, and Liverpool still generate both at a scale no other English club currently matches.

In other words, regardless of league position or short-term form, we remain the team people are watching.