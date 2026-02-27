Cody Gakpo makes honest Liverpool admission about difficult campaign

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo has offered an honest assessment of our season so far, admitting performances have lacked consistency while insisting there is still plenty to play for in the months ahead.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the Netherlands international reflected candidly on the campaign and acknowledged the squad has struggled to match the standards of last year’s title-winning side.

The 26-year-old Dutch attacker said: “It’s not an easy season for the team. We were too inconsistent at times; to play one good game and then the level dropped significantly the next game.”

Gakpo also pointed to recent improvements and believes momentum is beginning to return.

He added: “I think the last few weeks were better performance-wise and result-wise… we have to keep this momentum with keeping clean sheets and winning the games – and to also perform better – to end the season in a good flow.”

How Gakpo’s performances compare to last season

Part of the discussion around Cody Gakpo this year has been expectation levels after his major contribution to the previous campaign.

Our No.18 was a key attacking figure last season, but his numbers have inevitably dipped in a side that has not been as fluid going forward.

Season Starts Goals Assists 2024/25 32 18 6 2025/26 29 7 4

The data shows assists remain relatively similar, but goals have decreased significantly, which mirrors the wider attacking issues we have experienced.

Criticism has followed at times, although some observers have pushed back against that narrative.

Ian Doyle recently defended the Dutchman and argued the criticism was excessive, explaining that the winger was vital to last season’s success and remains trusted by Arne Slot because of his versatility and reliability.

There are also tactical reasons behind the change in output.

Last year rotation with Luis Diaz allowed fresh legs on the left flank, whereas this season opponents have become more familiar with Gakpo’s tendency to cut inside onto his right foot, making him easier to defend in settled structures.

Gakpo still targeting a strong Liverpool finish

Despite league inconsistency, the forward believes the season can still be remembered positively if we finish strongly in multiple competitions.

Gakpo said: “We’re still in the Champions League and in the FA Cup, so if we could win the Champions League and the FA Cup and reach top four… it would be an amazing season as well.”

That ambition underlines why his role remains important.

Speculation has even suggested Liverpool could consider attacking changes in the summer, but the Dutch international is still viewed as a key first-team player and remains under contract until 2030.

Ultimately, the attacker’s message was simple: improvement has started, belief remains, and the final months will decide how this Liverpool campaign is judged.