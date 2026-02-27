Ngumoha now impossible to ignore after Forest cameo as Gakpo reacts

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo has spoken about teenager Rio Ngumoha after the youngster’s lively appearance against Nottingham Forest, offering insight into how the squad views one of the academy’s brightest talents.

The Netherlands international was asked about the 17-year-old winger’s impact and made it clear the dressing room is already convinced by his ability.

Gakpo told Liverpoolfc.com: “Very excited. He’s a very good player at this age already and he showed that again when he came on. I think everybody’s excited.”

He also stressed that development, rather than hype, is the key for the teenager.

Our No.18 added: “It’s up to him to keep improving himself in ways he can and to keep doing what he’s doing to become what he thinks and what we think and what we see he can be.”

Ngumoha already impacting Liverpool first team

Rio Ngumoha’s minutes have been limited but the early numbers show why supporters are calling for more opportunities.

Stat 25/26 Premier League Appearances 9 Minutes 120 Goals 1 xG 0.36 Successful dribbles 67%

The English-born winger is averaging just 13 minutes per appearance yet has already scored once and produced a Sofascore rating of 7.3 in the Forest match.

Those statistics support what many observers have noticed visually – direct running, confidence in duels and a willingness to attack defenders immediately.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand recently called him a “special talent” and urged Arne Slot to consider giving him a start, highlighting how quickly his reputation is growing beyond the academy level.

Ngumoha himself has already indicated he wants more football, explaining he is keen to play at any level possible so his development does not stall.

Competition for Gakpo and Salah places growing

The conversation around Ngumoha inevitably connects to Liverpool’s attacking options.

Our front line has often looked predictable this season, particularly on the left side where opponents increasingly anticipate Cody Gakpo’s movement inside onto his stronger foot.

Last season rotation with Luis Diaz created unpredictability, but fewer changes this year have made us easier to defend against structured back lines.

That is where the teenager becomes tactically interesting rather than simply exciting.

Gakpo also praised the youngster’s personality, which is often the deciding factor for academy players making the leap.

He said: “He’s a great character… they don’t get carried away by either good or bad things that happen, and I think that will only benefit them in the future when they’re a little bit older.”

There is a clear balance to strike.

Liverpool need fresh attacking unpredictability, yet we also have to protect a 17-year-old still physically developing and learning senior football.

Ngumoha’s cameos suggest he is ready for more involvement, but how much and how soon is now one of the more intriguing selection decisions facing Arne Slot in the closing months of the season.