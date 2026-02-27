Slot admits Liverpool must “perform better” in Istanbul after Galatasaray draw confirmed

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool now know the first obstacle on our Champions League route to Budapest, and Arne Slot has not sugar-coated what the draw with Galatasaray means for the weeks ahead.

The Reds were paired with the Turkish champions in Friday morning’s last-16 draw, with the first leg scheduled for RAMS Park on Tuesday March 10, kick-off 5.45pm GMT before the return at Anfield on Wednesday March 18, kick-off 8pm GMT.

It is a tie loaded with recent context because we have already been to Istanbul this season, and that night ended in a frustrating 1-0 defeat in the league phase.

Slot’s first reaction, delivered to Liverpoolfc.com at the AXA Training Centre, was honest about the difficulty of the opponent and the reality of being drawn against a team we already know.

“Given the possibilities of the draw, we got exactly what we anticipated and that is a tough last-16 draw against an opponent we have faced once already this season,” Slot said.

That previous meeting is why our head coach immediately framed the away leg as the key early test in the tie.

“We know in the away leg we will have to perform better than the last time we were in Istanbul back in September. That is our immediate challenge in this tie,” the 47-year-old added.

Slot’s Galatasaray reaction underlines Liverpool’s mindset

While the bracket looks unforgiving, Slot made it clear the feeling around the squad is excitement rather than anxiety because this is exactly where we wanted to be after navigating the league phase.

“But the main feeling is excitement because this is what we worked so hard for in the league stage. We wanted to be here and now we want to make the most of being here,” Slot explained.

It is also worth remembering why Galatasaray are here in the first place, because their play-off win over Juventus offers a warning about the level of belief they will bring into the tie.

“Especially as we know Galatasaray had such a positive result against Juventus to reach the last 16,” Slot noted.

That sense of threat has been echoed by the opposition too, with striker Victor Osimhen admitting he would rather avoid us while still insisting his side would embrace the challenge if it comes.

“To be honest with you, meeting Liverpool now is going to be like some sort of revenge… I wouldn’t say much but I would like to escape Liverpool,” Osimhen told Jamie Carragher.

Liverpool’s route is set and it looks demanding

The draw does not just confirm Galatasaray, because it also locks in what could follow if we progress.

The winners of the tie will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

That is why the wider conversation has centred on the silver side of the bracket, where elite-level ties are stacked one after another if you keep advancing.

Opta’s Champions League modelling still gives us reason for belief, though, because the Opta supercomputer rates Liverpool as heavy favourites to get through the last 16 over two legs and still places us among the likeliest winners overall.

It also helps explain the strange duality of this draw: it is tough in terms of the potential route, but it is also a chance to build real momentum by beating quality opponents that sharpen you for what comes next.

For Slot, there is an immediate practical point too, because our calendar does not pause while Europe waits.

“We have important games in other competitions before the Champions League comes back around of course, so hopefully when the tie arrives we will be as ready for it as we can be.”

That starts with West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday, but the Champions League picture is now clear, and it is hard to argue Liverpool have been handed anything other than a demanding path to Budapest.