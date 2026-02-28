Liverpool team news v West Ham: Curtis Jones drops out as Slot makes big call at right-back

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool will be hoping to continue their recent resurgence when they play host to West Ham in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Reds have the chance to level on points with fourth-placed Manchester United (and move within touching distance of Aston Villa in third) if they can extend their winning run at Anfield against the Irons to 11 matches in all competitions, dating back to a 2-2 draw in December 2016.

Arne Slot confirmed some bad news for the Merseysiders on Friday when declaring that Florian Wirtz will miss today’s match through injury (his projected return date is unknown), although the champions have Jeremie Frimpong back from his month-long layoff and available for selection (liverpoolfc.com).

Has the Netherlands international been deemed fit enough to go straight back into Liverpool’s starting XI against West Ham? We now have our answer.

Liverpool starting XI to face West Ham

Slot makes just one change in personnel from the side which started the win at Nottingham Forest six days ago.

Alisson Becker continues in goal behind the familiar centre-back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate. There’s one change to the defence as Joe Gomez is finally deemed fit enough to start after a succession of substitute appearances in recent games.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister start in midfield once again, with Dominik Szoboszlai in his favoured number 10 role, having begun at right-back at the City Ground last weekend before he and Curtis Jones (who drops to the bench today) switched.

Up front, Slot has again gone with Hugo Ekitike at centre-forward and Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo as the wide attackers, resisting some external clamour for Rio Ngumoha to be handed a first Premier League start after his excellent cameo against the Garibaldi.

The 17-year-old is along the substitutes again, as is Frimpong, who returns to the matchday squad but hasn’t been thrown straight back into the starting XI. Federico Chiesa and Andy Robertson are also among those in reserve.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: