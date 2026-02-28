Liverpool officially confirm departure of ‘flying machine’ forward who’s joined ‘perfect club’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have officially announced the exit of young winger Trent Kone-Doherty, who has joined Molde on a permanent transfer.

The 19-year-old’s two competitive senior appearances for the Reds both came in domestic cup defeats in 2025, debuting in the FA Cup loss to Plymouth Argyle a year ago and also featuring in the Carabao Cup game against Crystal Palace earlier this season (Transfermarkt).

The Republic of Ireland under-21 starlet had been offered a new contract by the Merseyside club, but he’s chosen to embark on a new adventure in Scandinania as he seeks a sustained first-team breakthrough.

Liverpool confirm Kone-Doherty’s exit to Molde

On Friday evening, Liverpool confirmed (via their official website) that Kone-Doherty has completed a permanent move to Molde (subject to international clearance) after four years at Anfield.

In the Norwegian side’s announcement of the deal, the teenager said that it’s ‘the perfect club for me to come to’, with RTE citing the fee at €750,000 (just over £657,000).

His contract with the Reds had been due to expire in the summer.

Kone-Doherty hoping for career lift-off with Molde

Kone-Doherty will feel that he’s joined Molde at the perfect time, with Norway’s top flight running on a calendar year basis rather than the August-May calendar of most European leagues, and he could make his competitive debut in their league opener against Rosenborg in two weeks’ time.

He’s seemed destined for the professional game ever since being hailed as a ‘flying machine’ at boyhood club Foyle Harps in Northern Ireland (moldefk.no), and he’d trained with the Liverpool first team under Jurgen Klopp before Arne Slot handed him his debut 12 months ago.

The 19-year-old scored three times for Rob Page’s academy side in the UEFA Youth League this season, along with supplying five assists in Premier League 2 (Transfermarkt), and had also earned praise for his performances with his country’s under-21s (balls.ie).

Whilst we’ll never know what Kone-Doherty could’ve brought to the Reds’ first team in the long-term, it’s understandable that he’d wish to take on the challenge of establishing himseld at senior level with a club on the continent, a route being taken with increasing regularity by players from Britain and Ireland.

Everyone at Empire of the Kop wishes the youngster the very best at Molde, where hopefully he can to go on to have a prosperous and successful career and show the world why Liverpool had signed him in 2022.