“I’m not that happy” – Ekitike sends clear message after Liverpool win

Image via @LFC on X

Hugo Ekitike delivered another decisive performance in Liverpool’s 5-2 win over West Ham United, but the French forward made it clear afterwards that he still expects more from himself.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring at Anfield with his 16th goal of his debut season, before adding two assists and collecting Player of the Match honours.

Yet speaking to Liverpoolfc.com after the game, Ekitike was quick to shift the focus away from praise and towards improvement.

Ekitike pleased with Liverpool win but demands more from himself

Reflecting on the overall performance, Ekitike first stressed the importance of the result in the wider context of the Premier League run-in.

“Yeah, I think that was a good win, a good job from the team. Really happy with this win.

“We have to keep going because it’s going to be a long way until the end of the league. But really happy, I think that was really important today.”

He acknowledged how scoring early shaped the contest, especially after Liverpool had struggled at times this season to start matches quickly.

“When you go through those kinds of games and score early, it helps. It helps the team and the fans also. You feel more confident. And obviously going into half-time at 3-0 is nice.”

Our No.22 also highlighted the team’s improvement from set-pieces, admitting there were issues earlier in the campaign.

“Obviously we had some problems at the start of the season. We have been talking all together, working on the pitch at set-pieces. It’s good that today it worked.”

“I could score more” – why Ekitike’s mindset matters

Despite his 16 goals and growing influence, Ekitike’s most revealing comment came when asked about his personal tally.

“To be honest, I could score more. I’m not that happy!”

He then added context that should encourage Liverpool supporters rather than worry them.

“It’s not only about goals, it’s assists as well – today I think I gave one or two assists. As long as I can help the team and be involved, that’s the most important.

“I want to win so, personally, I’m happy. I’m looking forward to the upcoming games.”

And when pressed on improvement, the response was equally direct.

“Obviously I can improve, I could score also in the last games, I had good chances. So I have to keep working. I want to be the best version of myself to help the team more, because I know I could help more.”

The numbers (via Sofascore) against West Ham underline just how strong his display was.

Ekitike vs West Ham Stat SofaScore rating 8.5 Minutes 76 Goals 1 Assists 2 xG 0.21 Key passes 2 Progressive carries 4 Aerial duels won 3

With Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz still currently unavailable, Ekitike has become Liverpool’s primary attacking outlet, and Arne Slot’s decision to substitute him on 76 minutes reflected how valuable he is.

Owen Hargreaves suggested after the game that Ekitike could become one of the best strikers in the world, but what stands out here is the mentality.

If a player with 16 goals, two assists in a single match and growing influence says he is “not that happy,” that signals ambition rather than complacency.

Liverpool need that hunger in the final stretch of the season.