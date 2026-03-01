“Silence” – Robertson’s message to Cody Gakpo shows Liverpool dressing room mood

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson publicly backed Cody Gakpo after Liverpool’s 5-2 win over West Ham United, with the Scotland international using social media to show the squad are well aware of the outside criticism surrounding the Dutch attacker.

The 26-year-old forward scored in the second half at Anfield, restoring a three-goal cushion after West Ham had threatened to turn the match into something uncomfortable.

Gakpo then posted six photos from the victory on Instagram alongside the caption “Praise 𝗛𝗶𝗺. #LFC #LiverpoolFC #YNWA #LIVWES.”

Robertson immediately replied with a one-word comment: “Silence 🤫.”

Ryan Gravenberch posted “🤝🏾”, Rio Ngumoha replied “🙏🏽🙌🏾”, Ibou Konate wrote “You deserved It so much my Brother ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👏🏽”, and Hugo Ekitike added “🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

The collective response made the point clear without any interview being needed, because the dressing room knows the conversation happening around Gakpo and wanted to respond together.

Cody Gakpo’s West Ham performance in numbers

A post shared by Cody Gakpo ✝️ (@codymathesgakpo)

Despite a missed chance earlier in the match, the Dutch No.18 produced a strong overall display, as shown by the SofaScore data.

Stat Gakpo vs West Ham Minutes 90 SofaScore rating 7.4 Goals 1 xG 0.34 Shots 4 Key passes 3 Accurate passes 16/19 (84%) Progressive carries 7

The goal mattered because the game had shifted at 3-1, and Gakpo’s finish restored control before West Ham later made it 4-2.

Stephen Warnock criticised a missed opportunity earlier in the match, but the wider performance showed more than a single moment.

Why the Liverpool squad reacted

Last season Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz offered contrasting styles on the left flank, with the Dutchman’s inside movement balanced by a direct runner occupying defenders differently.

This season Arne Slot has fewer rotation options and the Netherlands international has started most games on that side, which has inevitably made his patterns more predictable for full-backs preparing week to week.

That context explains why calls for Rio Ngumoha minutes have grown louder, even though Gakpo himself has already praised the teenager and spoken about his development.

The reaction from teammates suggests something important, because dressing rooms always notice online noise before supporters realise players have seen it.

Liverpool supporters will debate performances, that is part of football, but the message from Robertson and the squad was unity rather than frustration.

The performance against West Ham showed that even when not at his absolute sharpest, Cody Gakpo still influences games, and the response from teammates indicates the group wants backing rather than doubt during a tight run-in where we are chasing a Champions League place.