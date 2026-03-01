Slot: Wirtz return is “tight” as Liverpool eye Wolves and Europe run-in

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been handed a fresh Florian Wirtz fitness update after Saturday’s 5-2 win over West Ham United, with Arne Slot admitting our No.7 is still unlikely to be ready for the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 47-year-old was asked directly whether the 22-year-old Germany international could return on Tuesday night, and Slot’s answer suggested we are still waiting for clarity rather than counting down to a definite date.

“I think that will be too early,” Slot said, before explaining how quickly injury timelines can change week to week.

“I said last week I didn’t expect him not to be available for today, so sometimes with an injury things can develop in a positive way or in a negative way.”

That line matters because it captures the story of this minor saga so far, with Wirtz first withdrawing during the warm-up at Nottingham Forest and an initial sense that the issue would not keep him out for long.

Slot had sounded hopeful after the Forest win when he insisted: “We don’t think it is very serious,” and then added: “We hope and expect he will be able to be with us again next week but you never know how things work out.”

Instead, the problem lingered into the West Ham weekend, with Slot admitting pre-match: “Don’t expect Florian to be available,” before conceding: “At this moment of time… I honestly don’t know.”

Slot’s Wirtz update leaves Liverpool managing risk

Post-match on Saturday, Slot’s tone was slightly more positive than it had been in the build-up, but it still came with a clear warning that Tuesday is likely off the table.

“Now we are thinking it doesn’t have to take too long, but Tuesday will probably be too early,” Slot explained.

Our head coach also flagged that the next window is uncertain as well, which means there is still not a neat answer to when the German will return.

“The week after will be tight as things stand now,” Slot said, while stressing how quickly his own expectations have already been proven wrong once during this spell.

Why Wirtz is such a big miss for Liverpool’s run-in

Even in a game where we hit five past West Ham, the absence of the playmaker still shapes how we build attacks, particularly against opponents who sit in and dare us to break lines.

Florian Wirtz has made 25 Premier League appearances this season, starting 21 of them, and his underlying numbers explain why Slot has leant on him as a creative reference point.

Wirtz 25/26 Premier League (SofaScore) Total Appearances (starts) 25 (21) Goals (xG) 4 (5.70) Assists (xA) 2 (4.13) Key passes per game 1.8 Successful dribbles per game 1.4

Those figures underline why Liverpool are cautious about rushing him back, even with Wolves twice on the horizon and the Champions League returning with a trip to Galatasaray.

Slot’s wording after West Ham almost reads like a club-wide reminder that managing the player is more important than chasing a single fixture.

“As I said, I thought that he would be available for today as well, which didn’t happen unfortunately,” Slot added, which is essentially the warning label on any return date attached to this injury.

For now, Liverpool’s stance seems straightforward: Wirtz is progressing, Tuesday looks too soon, and the next week is possible but far from guaranteed, which means we may have to plan our rhythm and our rotation without one of our most influential attackers for a little longer than first thought.