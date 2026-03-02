Arne Slot confirms Liverpool boost but warns about workload management

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot has praised Jeremie Frimpong’s return to fitness ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers, while also warning that the Netherlands international’s minutes will have to be carefully managed.

The 25-year-old made his comeback from injury during Saturday’s 5-2 victory over West Ham United, stepping off the bench after missing five matches, and his availability now changes how we approach a congested run of fixtures.

Slot spoke at the AXA Training Centre on Monday and admitted the right-back situation has been one of the most difficult areas for the squad in recent weeks.

“I don’t think the only position we struggled was the right full-back position,” our head coach explained.

“I think it has been in more positions, but right full-back is probably the one that stands out most. Having Jeremie back is really nice.”

Jeremie Frimpong return gives Liverpool timely boost

Liverpool now face Wolverhampton Wanderers twice in the same week before a Champions League meeting with Galatasaray and a quick turnaround to Brighton, and that schedule is exactly why Slot will not rush the Dutch defender.

The 47-year-old made clear that availability is helpful, but availability across multiple competitions is the real challenge.

“Because of the fact we play three games in seven days. Because we play Galatasaray and have the early kick-off afterwards in Brighton.”

That is the balancing act the Liverpool performance staff now face, especially with a player returning from injury.

“Those things you all have to take into account, especially with players who come back from injuries.

“But we also know the importance of every single game. That is a challenge the performance staff, the player himself, the manager has.”

Frimpong’s cameo against West Ham showed exactly why his return matters.

According to SofaScore, the right-sided defender played 13 minutes, won all three of his ground duels, completed a successful dribble and created a big chance, immediately providing forward drive that had been missing.

Jeremie Frimpong vs West Ham

Category Stat Minutes 13 Ground duels won 3/3 Successful dribbles 1/1 Big chances created 1 Key passes 1 Clearances 1

Arne Slot planning workload for Frimpong

Slot admitted he would rather deal with a selection headache than an injury absence, which says plenty about how important the defender is to the system.

“But I’m not the only one who has that. I prefer to have this problem – to manage how many minutes I have to give him – than to see him with the medical staff doing his recovery.”

That line underlines Liverpool’s approach over the next fortnight.

We are not just trying to win at Wolves, we are trying to navigate Premier League points, FA Cup progression and a European knockout tie in the space of days, and a fully fit Frimpong changes how we attack from the right flank.

Recent criticism after the Bournemouth match highlighted defensive positioning issues, yet performances like the Marseille display showed how valuable his attacking output can be, which is why Slot’s cautious tone makes sense.

Liverpool finally have the option back, but the priority now is making sure Jeremie Frimpong stays available, not just for Tuesday night, but for the far more decisive fixtures still to come.