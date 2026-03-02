‘Things change really fast’ – Arne Slot issues reality check to Liverpool in Champions League race

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has hailed Liverpool’s resurgence in the hunt for Champions League football whilst simultaneously warning that their strong momentum could shift dramatically the other way.

After the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City three weeks ago which left the Reds in sixth place and no longer within touching distance of Manchester United and Chelsea immediately above them, John Aldridge claimed that the Merseysiders should ‘forget about’ trying to finish in the top four.

Premier League table on 9 February Played Goal difference Points 3. Aston Villa 25 +9 47 4. Manchester United 25 +10 44 5. Chelsea 25 +17 43 6. Liverpool 25 +5 39

However, three successive top-flight victories have since lifted them three points above the Blues and into the top five (tallying with Gary Lineker’s prediction), which’ll almost certainly be good enough to earn a place in Europe’s premier club competition for 2026/27.

Slot on momentum shifts in race for Champions League place

In his pre-match press conference on Monday prior to tomorrow night’s visit to Wolves, Slot highlighted how rapidly Liverpool’s momentum has changed in the race for Champions League qualification, albeit with a warning that it could just as quickly perform another 180-degree turn.

The Dutchman said (via Liverpool Echo): “Two weeks ago you could say we are not that well-placed. Things change really fast. We are really close together with a few teams and things can change every single matchday.

“We focus on our next game, on ourselves. We know every game has been difficult throughout the whole season and that’s what we expect now.”

Liverpool have momentum, but they now need to maintain it

Just 22 days ago, Liverpool were eight points adrift of third-placed Aston Villa and in danger of losing touch with the teams occupying the Champions League positions.

The Reds would move up to third if they win by three goals or more at Molineux tomorrow, and they’d stay there if Man United lose at Newcastle 24 hours later and Unai Emery’s side are beaten by Chelsea. Conversely, a win at Wolves and dropped points for the Blues would open a five- or six-point gap to the west Londoners.

Premier League table on 2 March Played Goal difference Points 3. Manchester United 28 +12 51 4. Aston Villa 28 +8 51 5. Liverpool 28 +10 48 6. Chelsea 28 +16 45

Slot’s team have the advantage of going first out of that quartet in the midweek Premier League games and duly being able to lay down the gauntlet to their Champions League-chasing rivals the following day, two of whom will face each other (with a guarantee of at least one dropping points).

However, just as opportunity knocks for Liverpool, they must also be wary of not tripping up at Molineux in the same way that Villa did last Friday and Arsenal did the previous week, and Rob Edwards’ team have shown some creditable fighting spirit despite being cut adrift at the bottom.

Also, the Reds boss won’t have forgotten how his team narrowly edged our Wolves in the reverse fixture at Anfield over Christmas, and a slip-up tomorrow night would give their rivals an added incentive to pounce on Wednesday.

For now, at least LFC have their top-five fate back in their own hands for the first time since losing at Bournemouth in January. It’s now essential that they not only keep it that way, but also build enough wriggle room to withstand a couple of poor results over the final few weeks of a turbulent season.