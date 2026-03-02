Report: How Leverkusen feel about amending Jarell Quansah clause amid potential Liverpool return

(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly showing an increasing interest in bringing Jarell Quansah back to Anfield, and Bayer Leverkusen may be compliant in facilitating a return quicker than expected.

The defender left the Reds for the Bundesliga outfit eight months ago in a £35m deal which is understood to contain a buyback clause (Sky Sports), thus giving the Merseyside club a degree of control over his future even after selling him.

Last month, European football expert Andy Brassell claimed that the 23-year-old returning to his former stomping ground is a genuine ‘possibility’, and a fresh report would seem to indicate that the idea isn’t all that far-fetched.

Liverpool reportedly contemplating Anfield return for Quansah

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have been watching Quansah closely over the past month, with representatives from Anfield watching him in Leverkusen’s last four games and duly including him in internal discussions over defensive recruitment for the summer.

Although the buyback clause apparently doesn’t become active until 2027, the German club wouldn’t stand in his way if he were to desire a return to Merseyside and could ‘reluctantly agree’ to bring forward the arrangement (reportedly worth £52.5m) in that instance.

Is Quansah likely to seek a return to Liverpool?

Quansah has already more than doubled his game-time this season compared to last and has scored in his last two Bundesliga outings, with the 23-year-old making 28 starts across all competitions in the current campaign (Transfermarkt).

That’s quite a contrast to the sparsity of starting appearances he was afforded by Arne Slot at Liverpool, and David Lynch claimed that the defender was ‘so keen to leave‘ Merseyside last summer after struggling for regular minutes under the current head coach.

In that context, it’s diffficult to envisage the England international seeking an exit from Leverkusen to go back to his former club – at least while the Dutchman is in the dugout.

In terms of centre-back recruitment for next season, Liverpool have already signed Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes, and they’ll need another player in that position to come in if Ibrahima Konate doesn’t pen a contract extension.

That Quansah is reportedly a candidate for an Anfield return hints at a tinge of regret over letting him leave, even though nobody could’ve foreseen the horrific ACL injury which has robbed Giovanni Leoni of several months of his career.

Perhaps we could see him back in the famous red shirt at some stage, but realistically we don’t expect it to be any time in 2026.