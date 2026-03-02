Christian Purslow cites £100m reason for Liverpool ignoring ‘obvious’ Harvey Elliott opportunity

Images via Dan Istitene/Getty Images and talkSPORT on YouTube

Former Liverpool managing director Christian Purslow has explained why he thinks Liverpool ‘aren’t playing ball’ regarding Harvey Elliott’s loan move to Aston Villa.

Six months ago, the 22-year-old joined Unai Emery’s side from the Reds on an initial temporary basis, with the deal containing an obligation for a permanent transfer once he’d made 10 apperances for the Midlands club.

That was recently clarified to specify that the 10-game clause only applies to Premier League matches, of which the England under-21 international has had just four for the Villans, who are currently without several midfielders due to injury (including the 2025 top-flight title winner).

Purslow: Liverpool ‘aren’t playing ball’ over Elliott loan move

Speaking on talkSPORT, Purslow claimed that Liverpool wouldn’t have been prepared to renegotiate the terms over Elliott’s loan move to Aston Villa due to Emery’s side being a direct rival for Champions League qualification and the riches which come with it.

The 62-year-old said: “It seems to me that, once this situation started to kick in with Villa having a huge injury crisis very recently, that there was an obvious opportunity to recut the deal and say, ‘How about we let him play more games and we’ll pay you a fee for that’, but the non-negotiable for Villa would’ve been, ‘We cannot buy the player in the summer’.

“Liverpool weren’t playing ball, and they weren’t playing ball because of what has been hanging over the last few weeks, which is the top-five outcome. The stakes on Champions League qualification are so high, probably £90m to £100m of revenue next year in or out.

“Frankly, the £5m to £10m you might lose if Harvey Elliott doesn’t kick a ball and bounces back in the summer is peanuts compared to whether Liverpool are fifth or Villa fifth, so that’s why Liverpool aren’t playing ball.

“There’s one ‘but’. I’ve noticed they’ve briefed out that the 10 games [for making the transfer permanent] is Premier League games, so I think there’s a decent chance we see Harvey Elliott playing in the Europa League.”

Elliott is the big loser in ill-fated transaction

Hindsight is 20/20 vision, of course, but we suspect that every party involved in this messy transaction would gladly retract it if they knew how it was going to turn out, most of all Elliott himself.

Slot has passed the buck to Aston Villa whenever he’s been quizzed about a possible recall to Liverpool for the 22-year-old, who’s played just twice in the last five months, while Emery argued that his reluctance to use the player is ‘a sport decision‘.

There’s a chance that either of the two clubs involved could miss out on Champions League qualification, but it’s the youngster who’s losing out most of all, having had his career effectively placed on hold during what should’ve been a season of game-changing opportunity for him.

That Elliott has been laid low with injury at a time when Emery’s options in his position are depleted is especially unfortunate, and he’d only need to play in half of Villa’s 10 remaining Premier League games and still avoid the threshold for a permanent transfer to the Midlands.

Even if he has just a handful of top-flight outings between now and May, he could make enough of a difference to secure vital points for his loan outfit which may help them to finish above his parent club, but the Spaniard’s general reluctance to use him means we shouldn’t hold our breath in that regard.

It seems that the 22-year-old may simply need to make the most of whatever game-time is handed to him in the next three months and then hope for a genuine fresh start elsewhere in the summer after what’s been an abortive season for him.