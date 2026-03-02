‘They had a strong desire to keep him’ – Director thanks Liverpool after deal

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool have seen academy winger Trent Kone-Doherty complete a permanent move to Molde FK, with the Norwegian club’s sporting director publicly thanking the Reds for their approach during negotiations.

The 19-year-old leaves after almost four years at Kirkby, and the tone of Molde’s official announcement suggests this was not a routine youth transfer.

Molde confirmed the deal via their official website and sports director Ole Jakob Strandhagen stressed the relationship between both clubs remained positive throughout discussions.

“We thank Liverpool for a good negotiating climate, despite the fact that they also had a strong desire to keep Trent.”

Liverpool academy pathway leads to first-team opportunity

𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝘼𝙣𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝘼𝙠𝙚𝙧 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙙𝙞𝙤𝙣 ✍️ Welcome, Trent! 💙🤍 — Molde Fotballklubb (@Molde_FK) February 27, 2026

Kone-Doherty joined us from Derry City in 2022 and quickly developed a reputation for pace and direct attacking play.

Molde described the teenager as a winger capable of exciting supporters.

“I’m a player who likes to get the fans out of their seats. I always try to express myself on the field and be fearless,” the youngster said in the announcement.

The move is clearly about opportunity.

Liverpool had offered fresh terms, but regular senior football was unlikely in the short term, whereas Molde could provide immediate first-team minutes in the Eliteserien.

The teenager already made his senior Liverpool debut in the FA Cup against Plymouth Argyle in February 2025 and added another appearance earlier this season.

Strandhagen made it clear the club see long-term potential: “Trent is a technically good and fast winger who has shown his skills and not least potential in the final third during his time at Liverpool.”

Trent Kone-Doherty record and development at Liverpool

Although first-team chances were limited, the Irish youth international’s academy numbers show why Liverpool valued him highly.

Premier League 2 (2025/26) – Kone-Doherty (via Sofascore)

Category Stat Appearances 14 Starts 14 Minutes 1168 Assists 5 Yellow cards 0

The winger played regularly for Liverpool U21s and had previously scored heavily at U18 level, with his development briefly interrupted by injury before progressing into the higher age group.

Molde also acknowledged the education he received at Anfield: “He is well educated at Liverpool, and we are very happy that he has chosen Molde as the next step in his development.”

From our perspective, this looks less like Liverpool losing a prospect and more like a pathway decision.

The pathway into Arne Slot’s first team is currently crowded in wide attacking positions, and the move allows the teenager to build senior experience rather than stall in academy football.

Liverpool have prioritised long-term development before, and a positive relationship with Molde means the door is not closed to future monitoring if the winger progresses as expected.

For now, Trent Kone-Doherty departs with goodwill on both sides, and the Norwegian club’s message makes clear the transfer was handled cooperatively rather than competitively.