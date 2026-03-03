‘A good thing’ – Arne Slot points to one peculiar positive after Liverpool humbled by Wolves

Image via TNT Sports

Arne Slot was somehow able to pick out one ‘nice thing’ from Liverpool’s sobering defeat against Wolves on Tuesday night.

The Reds’ recent upturn in form ground to a shuddering halt at Molineux as Andre Trindade’s stoppage-time goal consigned them to a ninth Premier League loss of the season and dented their hopes of salvaging Champions League qualification.

A quirk of the fixture list means that the two teams will do battle at the same venue once more in less than 70 hours’ time when they meet in the fifth round of the FA Cup, with the Merseysiders having an immediate chance for revenge on Rob Edwards’ side.

Slot welcomes opportunity for instant revenge on Wolves

When speaking to TNT Sports after tonight’s match, the interviewer mentioned the upcoming cup clash to Slot, who views that game as a positive as he insisted that Liverpool will have a point to prove.

The Reds boss said: “Yeah, which is a good thing and a nice thing because we have something to prove on Friday.”

Liverpool will need to be vastly improved on Friday night

Slot may view an opportunity for instant revenge as ‘a good thing’, but Kopites could be forgiven for finding it hard to summon much enthusiasm for a second fixture at Molineux in four days after what was served up tonight.

Stephen Warnock lamented Liverpool as ‘slow’ and ‘boring’, while Jermaine Pennant was critical of the head coach for the lack of aggression that his team showed against a Wolves side who remain bottom of the Premier League table.

For those in the boardroom at least, the FA Cup might remain the least important of the three competitions in which LFC are still involved this season, but from the fans’ point of view it represents our most realistic chance of lifting a trophy in May.

If the Reds can avenge tonight’s result on Friday, it’d put them into a quarter-final and leave them feeling that eventual Wembley glory is attainable, especially with the likes of Manchester United and Aston Villa already eliminated.

However, for that to happen, they’ll need a significant improvement on what they produced against Wolves the first time around if they’re to avoid a second Molineux humbling in the space of four days. An instant rematch will only be ‘a good thing’ if Slot can oversee a victory on Friday.

