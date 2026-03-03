Report: European giants eye Liverpool starter as ‘dream’ transfer target after failed January bid

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

According to reports from Italy, Liverpool rejected a transfer offer from a European giant in January for one player who’s been a near-constant starter under Arne Slot.

Ibrahima Konate is now into the final four months of his contract at Anfield, with he and the club needing to make a major decision between now and the summer as his future remains in the balance.

The Reds’ head coach has publicly stated his eagerness for the 26-year-old to sign a new deal, and Paul Gorst recently indicated that the chances of that happening have become ‘more promising’ of late, although it hasn’t been for the want of trying from other clubs to lure the Frenchman away from L4.

Liverpool rejected January offer for Konate

L’Interista reported that Inter Milan had already approached Liverpool during the winter transfer window with an offer to the tune of €15m (£13.1m) for the centre-back, but that was knocked back by Anfield chiefs.

However, Konate is believed to remain the ‘dream’ defensive target for the Serie A leaders, who continue to hold out hope of landing the France international and have maintained contact with his camp.

The Reds’ determination to secure a new deal for the 26-year-old is proving to be a roadblock for the Nerazzurri in their hopes of luring him to the San Siro.

Liverpool must be confident of securing new deal for Konate

That Liverpool turned down an offer for Konate in January would appear to hint that they’re confident of him agreeing a contract extension rather than seeing him walk away on a free transfer in the summer, and also indicates that he remains an important figure in the eyes of the Anfield hierarchy.

Other than a botched headed clearance leading to Tomas Soucek’s goal for West Ham last Saturday, the Frenchman has been in excellent form on the pitch ever since returning from compassionate leave just over a month ago, as acknowledged by centre-back partner Virgil van Dijk.

He’d endured a difficult first half of the season which led to some stinging criticism of his performances, but in the past few weeks he’s shown just how vital he can be to the Reds. Also, in a campaign marred by serious defensive injuries in L4, our number 5 has been a consistently reliable presence in terms of his availability, starting all but one Premier League game thus far.

According to Transfermarkt, Konate has a current market value of €50m (£43.7m), which is the least you’d expect for a 26-year-old with ample high-level experience and major trophies on his CV, but that Inter thought they could get him for less than a third of that in January is indicative of his precarious contract situation.

They’ll have seen Real Madrid snap up Trent Alexander-Arnold for less than £10m last summer, and even that was purely down to frontloading what would’ve been a free transfer so that they’d have him in time for the Club World Cup in June.

The longer that it goes without the Frenchman penning a new deal, the more confident Inter will become of snapping him up at the second time of asking, so it’s imperative that Liverpool try to get his future resolved sooner rather than later.