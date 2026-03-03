(Image) Liverpool fans won’t recognise one player following arrival at Molineux

Arne Slot has made one change to his Liverpool side for this evening’s clash with Wolves at Molineux, with Jeremie Frimpong replacing Joe Gomez at right back.

Despite that being the only change on the pitch, Dominik Szoboszlai has made a pretty remarkable alteration to his appearance with a new hairstyle on show as he arrived in the West Midlands.

Liverpool fans may be needing to almost look twice at who our No. 8 is with the Hungarian switching up his usual long hair style into cornrows.

The former RB Leipzig man, who has 18 goal contributions so far this term (across all competitions), has once again been deployed in his natural midfield role after deputising throughout the campaign at full-back.

Liverpool are looking for their fifth successive victory – and fourth straight win in the league – so let’s hope for a big three points to take us into the top four.

Check the image of Szoboszlai arriving at Molineux via @LFC on X below: