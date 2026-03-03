James Pearce’s six-word summary of Wolves winner says it all about self-destructive Liverpool

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

James Pearce needed just six words to perfectly sum up the living nightmare that Liverpool are enduring this season after yet another defeat inflicted in stoppage time.

Even a 1-1 draw away to bottom club Wolves would’ve been a poor result, but it got even worse in the 94th minute as the Reds once again pushed the self-destruct button and ended up with nothing from their trip to Molineux.

Curtis Jones played a backpass to Alisson Becker, whose rushed clearance was mopped up by Jackson Tchatchoua. His header found Andre Trindade, who surged into space before attempting a shot from just outside the penalty area.

Pearce laments ‘mess of a goal’ as Liverpool self-destruct again

An unfortunate deflection off Joe Gomez diverted the ball into the Liverpool net and sparked scenes of pandemonium around Molineux as Rob Edwards’ side enjoyed consecutive league wins for the first time this season.

Taking to X after the latest stoppage-time hammer blow to the Reds, Pearce simply posted: ‘What a mess of a goal’.

A goal to sum up Liverpool’s farce of a season

A mess of a goal, indeed, and it’s in keeping with what a mess of a season it’s been for Liverpool, who’ve squandered an opportunity to steal a march on the other Champions League chasers in the midweek fixtures.

The frantic final 20 minutes at Molineux, in which all three goals were scored tonight, was in stark contrast to an utter borefest of a first half which had Stephen Warnock decrying a ‘slow’ and ‘boring’ performance from the Reds.

The nature of the winning goal summed up what a calamitous campaign this has been for Arne Slot’s side – the needless backpass from Jones, the botched clearance from Alisson, the failure to close down Andre, the horrendously unfortunate deflection off Gomez.

It was a costly catalogue of errors from a Liverpool side who can’t seem to build any momentum at all, with the three successive top-flight wins in February proving to be yet another false dawn in the race for Champions League football.

The Reds will have an immediate chance to exact some retribution on Wolves when the teams meet again at Molineux in the FA Cup on Friday night, but even a win in that game will do little to quell the discontent which’ll justifiably arise after this latest act of self-destruction from the outgoing Premier League champions.

You can view Andre’s winning goal below, via @footballontnt on X: