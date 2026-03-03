Liverpool team news v Wolves: Jeremie Frimpong returns to starting XI for first time since January

Liverpool will be hoping for their fifth consecutive victory (across all competitions) this evening when they travel to the West Midlands to take on the Premier League’s bottom club Wolves.

Tonight’s clash is the first of two visits to Molineux this week – with Arne Slot’s side also set to face the Wanderers on Friday night in the FA Cup.

A win tonight would see the Premier League champions leapfrog Aston Villa into fourth spot – by goal difference only – for at least 24 hours until Villa host Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Winning by a margin of three goals or more would see the Reds also go ahead of Manchester United in third prior to their clash with Newcastle at St. James’ Park tomorrow.

Slot has unfortunately confirmed that tonight’s fixture has came too soon for Florian Wirtz who continues to be sidelined by a back injury but Jeremie Frimpong has earned a starting spot for the first time since January after returning to action during the defeat of West Ham on Saturday.

The starting XI for tonight’s clash has now been confirmed.

Liverpool starting XI to face Wolves

Our Dutch head coach makes one change from the XI that started the 5-2 victory over the Hammers at Anfield last time out.

Alisson Becker remains between the sticks with a defence of Milos Kerkez, Virgil van Dijk (C), Ibou Konate and Jeremie Frimpong.

A midfield three is made up of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai with Mo Salah, Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo ahead of them in attack.

Joe Gomez drops down to a youthful bench which once again contains teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha.

The 17-year-old looked lively when introduced as a substitute at the weekend and many Kopites believe it’s only a matter of time before he earns a starting spot.

See the team news below via @LFC on X: