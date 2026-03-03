Liverpool coach was wowed by one Reds player’s ‘exceptional’ moment in weekend win

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool under-21 manager Rob Page has praised Kieran Morrison for an ‘exceptional’ goal in their latest victory, while also lauding the increased maturity from the youngster since he was named team captain.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Last month, the 19-year-old was handed the captaincy for the underage side in the absence of Amara Nallo, and he’s since responded by maintaining a hot streak of form which has now seen him net 10 goals in his last seven games in Premier League 2.

The latest two of those came in a 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, with the second strike from the Northern Ireland starlet seeing him charge into the visitors’ penalty area before scoring with a low right-footed shot to seal the victory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liverpool FC Academy (@thelfcacademy)

Page praises ‘exceptional’ Morrison

Speaking to Redmen TV, Page lauded Morrison for the work he’s put into scoring with his ‘weaker’ foot, while also highlighting an attitude shift from the teenage winger since being made captain of Liverpool under-21s.

The coach said: “You see him work hard in training. Giving him the armband has given him another lift as well. We’ve given him that responsibility, and he’s absolutely shining with it.

“The right foot goal for me was exceptional. He’s so quick off the first two yards, and the power he gets, that’s his wrong foot. It’s not his preferred foot, but he practices in training, so it’s no surprise when he produces moments like that because he works so hard through the week.

“I saw from day one he had the ability, but there were certain things he was doing in and around, not just on the field, but off the field. I’ve absolutely drilled that into him, and he’s taken it on board.

“He can’t be the class clown anymore. Giving him the armband as well has made him step up to lead by example, and he’s doing that and some. I’m so proud of him.”

Morrison on the cusp of making the leap into Liverpool first team

Morrison’s form for the Liverpool under-21s hasn’t gone unnoticed by Arne Slot, who’s included him in a senior matchday squad four times in the past five weeks, although his solitary first-team appearance came in the Carabao Cup exit to Crystal Palace earlier in the season (Transfermarkt).

There’s a plausible chance that the teenager is on the bench for the FA Cup visit to Wolves on Friday night (two days before the teams meet in Premier League 2), and Jay Spearing has said that the senior recognition of late has been a fair reward for the 19-year-old’s performances at academy level.

Making the permanent transition from the underage ranks to the first team is perhaps the biggest leap in a footballer’s career and the hardest one to take, and that is the challenge which awaits the Northern Irish winger over the next year or two.

Primarily a right-sided attacker, there might well be a vacancy in that position in the foreseeable future once Mo Salah departs Liverpool. Replacing the Egyptian would obviously be an exceptionally tall order, but there could be scope for a readymade signing to come in and Morrison to fill the role of capable understudy.

The teenager’s performances since the start of 2026 would suggest that he looks capable of making the major step up in the near future. Provided he can continue to lead by example for the under-21s and make the most of whatever senior opportunities he’s handed, these next 12 months could be life-changing for the talented youngster.