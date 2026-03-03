Sky reporter spotted classy gesture from Rob Edwards during Diogo Jota tribute at Molineux

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Wolves manager Rob Edwards was seen joining in with the mid-game tribute to the late Diogo Jota during their match against Liverpool on Tuesday night.

The Reds have made their first visit to Molineux since the tragic death of the Portuguese forward – who represented both of these clubs with distinction – in a car crash in northern Spain eight months ago.

In the 18th minute of tonight’s match, the home fans broke into applause as they remembered their former player, who wore that particular shirt number for the Old Gold, and the away supporters swiftly joined in – as did the man in the hosts’ technical area.

Edwards joins in with applause in memory of Diogo Jota

Adam Bate has been providing updates from Molineux for Sky Sports‘ live web commentary, and he noticed Edwards joining in with the stadium-wide tribute to Jota while the match was in progress.

The reporter noted: “The minutes of the tributes to Diogo Jota are prolonged here because he wore the No. 18 shirt for Wolves and the No. 20 shirt for Liverpool. Applause rings out, Edwards joining in.”

A touch of class from Rob Edwards

There certainly wouldn’t have been any obligation on the managers to join in with the applause during a high-stakes Premier League fixture, but that the Wolves boss chose to do so is a real touch of class which’ll be greatly appreciated by both sets of supporters at Molineux.

It was Jota’s three fine seasons with the Old Gold – in which he scored 44 goals in 131 appearances – that convinced Liverpool to pay an initial £41m to sign him in September 2020, and it was at Anfield that his star ascended even further.

A return of 65 goals in 182 games for the Reds was more than decent, and the heartfelt nature of the millions of tributes which poured in for the player reflected just how much he was loved throughout the footballing world, in particularly by those in Wolverhampton and on Merseyside.

Edwards’ gesture in the 18th minute of the match tonight was that of a real gentleman, and his actions will be remembered by LFC supporters who are at the game, as well as those watching throughout the world.

