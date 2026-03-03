‘So slow, so boring’ – Stephen Warnock doesn’t mince his words about Liverpool first-half borefest

Images via David Rogers/Getty Images and Under The Cosh

Stephen Warnock didn’t mince his words about Liverpool’s performance in a truly dreadful first half against Wolves at Molineux.

In stark contrast to the 3-0 interval lead the Reds enjoyed against West Ham three days ago, the Premier League champions laboured througout the first 45 minutes in the Black Country.

The only moment of note prior to half-time was the stadium-wide tribute to the late, great Diogo Jota, with Old Gold manager Rob Edwards joining in with the applause from both sets of fans in the 18th and 20th minutes.

Warnock rips into ‘slow’ and ‘boring’ Liverpool

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Warnock ripped into Liverpool’s turgid, pedestrian first-half performance at Molineux.

He lamented: “I just hope the half-time pies are good because that has been difficult to watch. That has been really good from a Wolves point of view – the organisation and how to make Liverpool’s lives difficult.

“From a Liverpool point of view, so slow, so boring to watch. That has been a tough watch. Hopefully it will be a big improvement in the second half.”

Liverpool at risk of squandering chance to steal a march on rivals

The half-time statistics paint a damning picture of what ‘happened’ up until the interval – six shots in total (all from the Reds), an xG of 0.21 for the visitors compared to 0.0 for Wolves, a combined 48 touches between the two goalkeepers (Sofascore).

A run of three straight Premier League wins coming into his game had many pundits (including Gary Neville) predicting that Liverpool will ultimately qualify for the Champions League, but the first-half performance would have anyone reassessing such an opinion.

Arne Slot’s team have the chance tonight to go level on points with Manchester United and heap pressure on Aston Villa and Chelsea in the top-five race prior to the meeting of the latter two on Wednesday, but at the time of writing they’re failing to make the most of it.

Credit must go to Wolves for how well-disciplined they’ve been in frustrating the visitors, but the Reds simply need to show so much more in the second half if they’re not to come away from this game with huge regrets over an opportunity missed in the hunt for a Champions League finish.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY