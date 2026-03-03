Steven Gerrard names Liverpool player who has ‘gone to another level’ this season

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard has explained Dominik Szoboszlai has ‘really stepped forward’ this season and has ‘gone to another level’ with some impressive performances for Liverpool.

The Hungary international, who has ten goals and 8 assists (across all competitions) this term, has been a shining light for Arne Slot’s side in what has been a somewhat dismal campaign so far.

After guiding the Reds to their 20th league title last time out, the Dutch head coach has struggled to get the same sort of performances out of his side this term and Liverpool currently find themselves in fifth spot in the league table.

Szoboszlai, who has also played out of position at right back on numerous occasions so far this season in place of Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong who’ve been blighted by injuries, was singled out for praise by Reds legend Gerrard prior to tonight’s clash with Wolves (in comments relayed by the ECHO’s Paul Gorst on X:

Gerrard on Szoboszlai: "He's really stepped forward, it's gone to another level now. One of the best strikers of the ball I've seen for a long time. He needs to keep arriving from a No.10 or an attacking 8 position, he can get more goals and take his game to the next level." pic.twitter.com/JhYjHg7T6g — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) March 3, 2026

Is Szoboszlai Liverpool’s next captain?

The former RB Leipzig man is yet to captain Liverpool but he is the skipper of his national side.

Aadam Patel, a football reporter for the BBC, recently wrote: ‘Szoboszlai is regularly among the first to arrive at training and it’s no surprise he’s high up in terms of the club’s running and physical stats. No Liverpool player has covered more distance this season’.

The 25-year-old leads by example both on and off the pitch and is highly respected by his Liverpool teammates.

He’s not currently part of the Reds’ leadership group, including Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Alisson Becker – but all three of those players are now the wrong side of 30 and the two latter names could depart the club in the summer.

A space will soon open up in Slot’s Leadership group amongst his playing staff – and you’d argue our No.8 should be the first on the list.

Liverpool ‘confident’ of tying down Hungarian

The central midfielder’s current deal doesn’t expire until the summer of 2028 so there is no immediate rush to agree on a fresh deal, but with his performances continuing to impress the Premier League champions will want to do so sooner rather than later.

Spanish outlet Defensa Central have claimed Real Madrid are sniffing around the dynamo while Hungary boss Marco Rossi publicly declared that the midfielder’s ‘dream’ is to play for the Bernabeu giants.

For now, Szoboszlai will be fully focused on helping his side achieve a top four finish and potentially go all the way to Budapest in our pursuit of our eighth European Cup.

To receive such praise from Gerrard is a huge compliment – let’s hope his strong performances can continue!