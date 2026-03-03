(Video) Salah ends Premier League goal drought as Reds fall to dismal defeat

Mo Salah netted his first Premier League goal since November to drag Liverpool level late on at Molineux before the hosts scored a injury-time winner to earn all three points.

The Egyptian King pounced on a mistake from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde to slot past Jose Sa between the sticks to drag the Reds level in what was a dreadful display from Arne Slot’s side.

The Premier League champions never once got going in the West Midlands and fell behind to a Rodrigo Gomes effort and then again to a deflected Andre strike after 94 minutes.

The 2-1 defeat means the Reds remain outside the top four and in fifth place – three points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

It’s another dismal evening for Liverpool who are a shadow of the side who won their 20th Premier League title last term.

There was very little creativity going forward, midfield looked disjointed and Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate didn’t cover themselves in glory for Wolves’ opener.

Liverpool travel to Molineux again on Friday in the FA Cup where a positive result is imperative.

