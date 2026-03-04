Arne Slot future update emerges as Liverpool pressure grows

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot is under increasing pressure at Liverpool as the race for Champions League qualification tightens, although the club are not currently planning to sack the Dutch manager.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Reds slipped to a damaging 2-1 defeat away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night, conceding a deflected stoppage-time winner that left them fifth in the Premier League table.

With nine league matches remaining, Liverpool remain firmly in the fight for a top-five finish, but the latest setback has intensified scrutiny around the 47-year-old.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, speaking to TEAMtalk, the pressure surrounding the Liverpool boss is growing as the season enters its decisive phase.

Journalist says Slot feeling pressure over Champions League race

Bailey explained that qualifying for the Champions League is now a key factor in determining how the campaign will ultimately be judged.

The journalist said: “Arne Slot is feeling the pressure. He knows he needs Champions League football.”

However, Bailey also indicated that Liverpool’s ownership group are not actively looking to make a managerial change at this stage.

“But Liverpool don’t want to sack him, whether they have little choice but to do so is another matter.”

The suggestion highlights how important the remaining weeks of the season could be for Slot and his squad.

Liverpool currently sit fifth with 48 points from 29 games, leaving us chasing Manchester United, Aston Villa and Chelsea in the battle for the Champions League places.

Wolves defeat increases scrutiny around Liverpool

The manner of the defeat at Molineux has only increased the scrutiny surrounding Liverpool’s performances.

Slot’s side controlled large portions of the match and had finally drawn level through Mo Salah before Andre’s late strike deflected off Joe Gomez and sealed a shock victory for Wolves.

The defeat also sparked criticism from several former players and pundits.

Michael Owen questioned certain aspects of the squad after the match, while former Liverpool striker John Aldridge admitted he struggled to explain how the Reds managed to lose a game in which they had largely dominated possession.

The former Liverpool No.8 wrote: “Words fail me folks! Unbelievable what we’ve seen there.”

Liverpool’s focus now turns to the next run of fixtures as the team attempt to rebuild momentum.

With Champions League qualification becoming increasingly important for the club’s ambitions and finances, the final stretch of the campaign may ultimately shape how Slot’s first season in charge is remembered.