David Ornstein already made Arne Slot sack future clear amid Xabi Alonso opportunity

Arne Slot’s Liverpool job seems set to remain safe until at least the end of the 2025/26 season.

David Ornstein previously reported for The Athletic that the Reds would not swoop to replace the Dutchman with Xabi Alonso after the Spaniard’s departure from Real Madrid.

With the reigning Premier League champions suffering another morale-sapping late defeat in the top-flight, however, you could forgive some fans for feeling comparatively less patient.

Xabi Alonso won’t replace Arne Slot just yet

The 44-year-old’s name is sure to be at the top (or at the very least near the top) of a lot of clubs’ lists as we head towards the summer.

There’s every possibility that the former Liverpool hero will also remain on Liverpool’s list, not least of all because Alonso was believed to be at the top of our original shortlist to replace Jurgen Klopp.

However, Ornstein’s earlier assertion on the matter back in January would indicate that Liverpool are highly unlikely to act on the matter much before the summer. If at all!

“I think it’s really disrespectful to think Arne Slot’s on his way out of Liverpool because nobody has any evidence to suggest that,” the reliable reporter spoke on The Athletic FC Podcast.

“He’s only a year and a half into his Liverpool reign. Of course there’s been a lot of scrutiny in that fanbase about Slot’s style of football this season and results. We’ll have to wait and see how the next six months unfold.

“I suspect Xabi Alonso, with his family being in Madrid, kids in school, may need to stay there for a bit. But might want to take some time out. You don’t know.”

Liverpool might sack Slot without a major trophy

One has to imagine that Michael Edwards and Co.’s patience in Slot, of course, is wearing somewhat thin as the season progresses toward the finish line.

Results, across all competitions, have seen an uplift, with seven wins secured from our last 11 games.

But league form has been particularly dire by Liverpool’s standards, with a late collapse to Wolves on Tuesday evening hardly the first time the club has showcased its increasingly fragile mentality.

Even more worryingly for the Merseysiders now, they stand to fall outside of the top five should both Chelsea and Manchester United win their upcoming ties.

Team Points Arsenal 64 Man City 62 Man Utd 54 Aston Villa 51 Chelsea 48* Liverpool 48 * Chelsea ahead on goal difference

* Premier League table after 29 games played, assuming Man City, Man Utd and Chelsea win their next games

Securing a Champions League spot remains achievable, it should be emphasised, but Liverpool’s inconsistency makes that a far from certain outcome.

Even assuming Slot’s men manage to retain access to Europe’s premier competition, questions have to be asked of Liverpool’s struggles this term.

Questions that will be difficult to wave away if the former Feyenoord head coach doesn’t manage to win the Champions League in 2025/26.

At any rate, Liverpool are highly unlikely to hit the big red button much before the end of the current campaign.