Dominik Szoboszlai’s Future: Will the Hungarian Sign or Sail?

Dominik Szoboszlai has cut a somewhat polarising figure during his time with Liverpool. Prior to his exceptional form this season, some observers were sceptical of his influence or whether he deserved his reputation as one of the club’s most important midfielders. However, despite the team’s struggles this season, the Hungary star has excelled for Arne Slot’s Reds.

The midfielder has 10 goals and eight assists in all competitions this term, with some spectacular strikes helping him build a mightily impressive highlight reel from the current campaign alone. He has also been one of the more influential players outside of his statistics, helping to galvanise his side in times of difficulty. He has truly stepped up as a player worthy of his £60m transfer fee.

However, with just two more years on the midfield maestro’s contract, club chiefs and fans alike had begun sweating on the possibility that his future lay elsewhere, perhaps in mainland Europe. Reports are often conflicting, and as we have so often seen, transfer sagas can unfold with a ferocious pace. As it stands, though, will the talismanic star be in L4 next season?

A Summer to Decide Where His Future Lies for Szoboszlai

While Liverpool will undoubtedly want to secure the future of one of their most important assets early, they perhaps have a little longer than expected to tie down Szoboszlai. The midfielder would have been aiming to travel to North America for the 2026 World Cup, but the 25-year-old will instead be watching from afar.

Hungary were pipped to second place in their group by Ireland in their final game, when Troy Parrott’s hat-trick clinched victory for the Boys in Green. It was a sickener for the Magyars, given their 40-year wait for a World Cup appearance and the struggles of the Irish national team in recent years. Almost as evidence of that, they are priced up at around 999/1 in the World Cup betting, if they were to qualify.

That Szoboszlai will be watching the World Cup from afar means that the Liverpool hierarchy can spend the summer thrashing out a deal for him. They will also be grateful that he won’t be putting himself in the shop window in North America, perhaps allowing them to negotiate on their own terms, rather than having their hands forced by masterclass performances on the global stage.

Conflicting Media Reports on the Midfielder’s Potential Home

We’ve all seen that there has been something of a media storm about the possibility of Szoboszlai leaving Liverpool at the end of this season. Recent reports have suggested that the midfielder is close to agreeing a deal to remain at Anfield, with both parties looking to quickly resolve the matter and reach an agreement which’d see him become one of the highest-paid players in the squad.

However, in a situation which feels a little like Groundhog Day, Real Madrid chiefs are apparently circling L4 looking to take another one of the Reds’ stars. It is not clear if Szloboszlai would push for that transfer – after all, he will be seeing how Trent Alexander-Arnold’s career appears to be stalling – but a club of Los Blancos’ size will always be a draw for players with designs on winning the biggest trophies.

If his form continues on its current trajectory, it seems unlikely that Real Madrid will be his only mooted destination. There are few teams on the planet that the midfielder would not enhance with his industry and ability on the ball, so there could be others willing to tempt the Hungarian from Merseyside. Whether or not their project is enticing is another matter.

A Swift Resolution to Speculation Would Suit All Parties

For Liverpool, tying down key players is important. As the latter stage of the season looms, it is clear that everyone will need to be focused and on the same page to secure a place in the Champions League for 2026/27.

Signing up Szoboszlai on a longer-term deal would be a good way of rallying the troops for a battle which could define the short- and medium-term future for the club. For the player, becoming an icon at LFC could be one way of writing his own legacy long after he’s retired.