Jurgen Klopp makes return to coaching decision as Arne Slot pressure dials up

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly confident of luring Jurgen Klopp to La Liga to take over as head coach.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

That report comes from Sacha Tavolieri with @VibesFoot on X (formerly Twitter), with the German alleged to desire a return to coaching.

This comes amid increased pressure around Arne Slot and his Liverpool future, with the Reds having suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Wolves on Tuesday night.

Could Jurgen Klopp return to management with Real Madrid?

If Tavolieri’s report is to be taken seriously, it would appear that Real Madrid believe they are the only club in world football capable of convincing Klopp to return to management.

🔴 𝗟𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗔𝗗𝗥𝗜𝗗 𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗜𝗧 𝗟𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗨𝗟 𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗕 𝗖𝗔𝗣𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗘 𝗗𝗘 𝗦𝗘́𝗗𝗨𝗜𝗥𝗘 𝗝𝗨𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗡 𝗞𝗟𝗢𝗣𝗣 ! 🤍 L'ex-entraîneur de Liverpool souhaite entraîner à nouveau. 🗞️ @sachatavolieri pic.twitter.com/7FkvQ7GboV — Vibes Foot (@VibesFoot) March 4, 2026

That claim has raised more than a few eyebrows here at Empire of the Kop, however, with our current understanding being that the 58-year-old is not keen on a return to coaching.

It hasn’t yet been two years to the day that the former Liverpool boss called time on his almost decade-long Anfield stay, and only just over a year since having joined Red Bull as their Head of Global Soccer.

Jurgen Klopp’s managerial record at Liverpool 489 games 304 wins 100 draws 85 losses 2.07 points per game

* Jurgen Klopp’s stats at Liverpool (Transfermarkt)

However, reports coming out of France (which we’d urge our readers to take with a pinch of salt) suggest that Klopp is increasingly destined for the exit door owing to increasing scrutiny over his decision-making.

Still, whilst we can more than understand the appeal for Madrid in bringing in a head coach of Jurgen Klopp’s calibre, we’re not so sure that Los Blancos would be his first port of call.

Could a fairytale reunion with Liverpool be on the cards?

To be absolutely clear, that’s not to suggest we believe a Liverpool reunion is on the cards either.

That said, Klopp has, of course, hinted at the possibility of a return to the club that offered him his most successful stint in club management.

“I said I would never coach another team in England, so that means if – then it’s Liverpool. So, yeah, theoretically, it’s possible,” the former Dortmund boss admitted on his Diary of a CEO podcast appearance back in October 2025.

Not exactly an ironclad commitment to returning to the role, though, is it? And understandably so, given he’s hardly been at Red Bull long enough to reap the rewards of his work.

Things can move exceptionally quickly in football, of course, but even more recent comments from Jurgen Klopp would suggest that any reports linking him to the Bernabeu are fanciful for the time being.

And even with Arne Slot facing increased scrutiny over Liverpool’s tumultuous 2025/26 campaign, we’re struggling to see a world in which our beloved former manager returns to the dugout this summer.