Liverpool complete Olise background checks as Sky Sports journo drops double Bundesliga raid bombshell

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Michael Olise is reportedly a ‘dream target’ for Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Florian Plettenberg now reports that the Merseysiders have made ‘further background checks’.

This comes as the Frenchman enjoys a remarkable campaign in the Bundesliga for reigning champions Bayern Munich, racking up 38 goal contributions (across all competitions) in 36 games.

Liverpool consider Michael Olise an unrealistic transfer

However, as Plettenberg makes clear on X (formerly Twitter), the Reds’ hopes of signing Olise this summer look somewhat slim.

For starters, FC Bayern consider the former Crystal Palace wideman to be untouchable and are even pushing hard to secure him on fresh terms.

🚨❌ Michael #Olise remains a dream target for Liverpool ahead of the upcoming summer window, and further background checks have been made. However, #LFC now consider a transfer to be completely unrealistic. He is not for sale. In addition, FC Bayern are looking to extend his… pic.twitter.com/QT2HeI5o7M — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 3, 2026

With that in mind, and if this latest report is to be taken as gospel, Liverpool are now understood to be going full throttle for RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande instead.

Does Olise actually have a release clause?

With a contract set to expire in 2029, Bayern do have time firmly on their hands as far as the 24-year-old’s future is concerned.

And on current form, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to work out why the Bavarians are so reportedly keen to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

That said, it’s surely also the most advisable move to make were Bayern fearful of an interested party taking advantage of a potential release clause this summer.

Max Eberl and Co. will surely not want to see such a world-class talent leave the club for anything less than his real-time value. But that’s just pure speculation on our part!

Yan Diomande is fantastic but Liverpool giving up on Olise is strange

We’ve made it no secret here at Empire of the Kop that we’re firm admirers of Diomande.

Yan Diomande stats for RB Leipzig 26 games 10 goals 7 assists 110.17 minutes per goal contribution

* Yan Diomande’s stats for RB Leipzig (in all competitions) in the 2025/26 season (Transfermarkt)

The teenager (19) has, so far, enjoyed an impressive debut season in German football. Not to mention, he possesses many, if not all, the qualities Liverpool are looking for on the left flank.

Whilst we appreciate that the left-sided winger is also capable of filling out on the right, it would seem foolish for Liverpool to pin all their hopes on Yan Diomande juggling both duties long term.

Player Games played at right wing Michael Olise 164 Yan Diomande 19

* Michael Olise and Yan Diomande positional stats (Transfermarkt)

Liverpool need a quality successor for Mo Salah, and ideally one who is naturally left-footed.

If Michael Olise is truly untouchable, then we need to see Richard Hughes and Co. identify a suitable alternative to ensure that Liverpool can rely on pace returning to both wings in time for the 2026/27 season.