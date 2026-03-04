Liverpool handed boost as Galatasaray given Anfield ban

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been handed a significant boost ahead of the Champions League last-16 clash with Galatasaray after UEFA ruled that the Turkish club cannot sell away tickets for the second leg at Anfield.

The Reds travel to Istanbul for the first leg on March 10 before welcoming the Super Lig champions to Merseyside eight days later in what could prove to be a decisive night in the tie.

Having the second leg at Anfield was already seen as an advantage for Arne Slot’s side, but the absence of travelling Galatasaray supporters now tilts the atmosphere even further in Liverpool’s favour.

The sanction was confirmed in reporting from The Athletic journalist Dan Kilpatrick.

UEFA sanction leaves Galatasaray without Anfield support

According to The Athletic, UEFA’s decision follows crowd trouble during Galatasaray’s Champions League play-off victory over Juventus.

The report stated: “There will be no Galatasaray supporters in the Anfield away end for the Champions League last-16 decider against Liverpool after the Turkish club was hit with a UEFA sanction.”

UEFA banned the Turkish side from selling away tickets for one match after incidents involving “throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks and crowd disturbances” during the game in Turin.

The governing body also fined the club €40,000 as part of the punishment.

Kilpatrick reported that travelling supporters set off flares and fireworks inside the Allianz Stadium, while Italian media said clashes occurred before the match involving home supporters and police.

Galatasaray have since confirmed that they intend to appeal against the decision.

Liverpool face huge Istanbul test before Anfield return

While the second leg atmosphere could now favour Liverpool even more strongly, the immediate challenge remains the first leg in Istanbul.

Arne Slot has already acknowledged that the away fixture will be crucial after Liverpool previously lost 1-0 when visiting the Turkish champions earlier in the season.

The Dutchman admitted the team must “perform better than the last time we were in Istanbul” if Liverpool are to take control of the knockout tie.

The Champions League has taken on increased importance for Liverpool as league form has faltered, with the Reds currently fifth in the Premier League table after the recent defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

That result underlined how costly away matches can be, making the upcoming trip to Istanbul an especially important moment before the tie returns to Anfield.

With the possibility of facing PSG or Chelsea in the quarter-finals awaiting the winner, the stakes around Liverpool’s clash with Galatasaray are already extremely high.