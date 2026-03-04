Owen: Kerkez “looks like a bag of nerves” against Wolves

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Michael Owen has criticised Liverpool left-back Milos Kerkez following the Reds’ frustrating 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

The Hungarian international endured a difficult evening at Molineux as Arne Slot’s side dominated possession but ultimately conceded a stoppage-time winner through Andre’s deflected strike.

Liverpool had appeared on course for a point after Mo Salah ended his long goal drought in the 83rd minute, but Wolves struck again deep into added time to leave the reigning champions stunned.

Speaking on Premier League Productions (via Metro), Owen singled out Kerkez while discussing what he believes has changed within the side: “I’m just not convinced about one or two of the players.”

Owen then compared the current full-back situation with the combination Liverpool previously relied on.

“Full-backs, you’ve gone from Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and [Andy] Robertson, possibly the best combination of full-back the Premier League has seen for a long, long time.”

The 46-year-old pundit reserved particularly strong criticism for Kerkez.

“I can’t warm to Kerkez, I’m afraid. He looks like a bag of nerves, he looks like he doesn’t want the ball, he looks like he’s an emotional defender, he’s playing like this all the time.”

Kerkez statistics vs Wolves

Statistically, it was not the strongest performance from the Hungarian.

According to SofaScore, Kerkez completed 84% of his passes and had 53 touches before being replaced by Scotland international Andy Robertson after 65 minutes.

Stat Kerkez vs Wolves Minutes 65 Pass accuracy 84% Key passes 1 Crosses 3 Tackles 0 Interceptions 0

The defender was not dribbled past and kept possession reasonably well, but he struggled to impose himself defensively and did not register a single tackle or interception during his time on the pitch.

Liverpool transition still ongoing

Owen’s broader argument focused on how much Liverpool’s starting XI has changed compared with previous seasons.

The former England striker pointed out that the departures of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz, combined with the ageing of Mo Salah and dips in form from Cody Gakpo, have altered the balance of the team.

He also questioned whether Liverpool moved away from Andrew Robertson too quickly.

“Left-back, I think they pensioned off Andy Robertson a little bit too soon.”

That comment reflects a wider debate currently surrounding the squad as Arne Slot manages a transitional period.

Liverpool still dominated Wolves statistically with 66% possession, 19 shots and four big chances compared with the home side’s single big opportunity.

Steven Gerrard has already criticised Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate for their role in Wolves’ opening goal, highlighting how several moments across the pitch contributed to the defeat.

Despite the frustration, the wider situation remains manageable.

Liverpool are still firmly in the race for Champions League qualification and will have an immediate opportunity to respond when they face Wolves again in the FA Cup later this week, with Slot himself admitting his side now have a point to prove.