Slot to be sacked but Alonso not the answer: Warnock

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot’s position at Liverpool has come under fresh scrutiny following the late 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, with former Reds defender Stephen Warnock now questioning whether the Dutchman will still be in charge next season.

Liverpool remain fifth in the Premier League with 48 points from 29 matches, leaving Champions League qualification uncertain heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

The defeat at Molineux was particularly frustrating given how the game unfolded, with the Reds dominating possession and chances before conceding Andre’s deflected winner deep into stoppage time.

It marked Liverpool’s ninth league defeat of the season, with five of those losses coming from goals scored in the 90th minute or later.

Warnock questions Slot’s Liverpool future

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, former Liverpool left-back Stephen Warnock admitted he doesn’t expect the Dutchman to remain in charge beyond this season.

Warnock said: “No I don’t. It’s a big ask for them to get a Champions League place. It’s going to be very difficult.

“They’re so inconsistent that I don’t see them winning every game until the end of the season. It’s going to be very difficult for him to stay in charge.

“They’re nowhere near where they’d like to be. It’s not gone to plan at all.”

Liverpool’s performance at Wolves summed up the frustrations surrounding the campaign, with Arne Slot’s side controlling the match but failing to convert their dominance into goals before being punished late on.

Criticism has already followed the defeat, with Steven Gerrard questioning Liverpool’s defending for Wolves’ opening goal after Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate lost key duels.

Alonso suggestion dismissed by former Red

Interestingly, the former Liverpool defender also cast doubt on the idea that Xabi Alonso would automatically be the right replacement.

Warnock explained that calls for the Spaniard to return to Anfield may be driven more by emotion than logic.

“I’m not too sure whether that’s the right decision – that’s more of a nostalgia thing where people want that romance.”

“At Real Madrid the football wasn’t fantastic, but he had a very difficult changing room and tried to change the culture.”

Despite the disappointment at Wolves, Slot has already pointed to the upcoming cup clash with the same opponents as an opportunity for Liverpool to respond, insisting his side now has “something to prove”.