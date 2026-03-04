‘So slow… so predictable’ – pundit’s brutal take on Liverpool under Slot

Image via Sky Sports News and Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Liverpool’s latest defeat has sparked criticism of our style of play, with Jamie O’Hara claiming we have become slow, predictable and far less enjoyable to watch.

The comments arrive after Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss away to Wolverhampton Wanderers, a result that left Arne Slot’s side still fifth and under real pressure in the race for Champions League qualification.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former midfielder said: “But I’m amazed at how slow they play. It’s so slow to watch. It’s so predictable.”

O’Hara claims Liverpool have lost their tempo

Jamie O'Hara slams a 'poor' and 'boring' Liverpool side following their defeat to Wolves and questions Arne Slot's style of play 🗣️🔴 pic.twitter.com/n3SS1IooXC — Sky Sports (@SkySports) March 4, 2026

The ex-pro said our best teams used to win the ball back quickly, play forward early and get Mo Salah into dangerous areas fast.

O’Hara’s main complaint was that Liverpool now move the ball in a way that allows opponents to get set, which can leave the Egyptian and Hugo Ekitike isolated from the action.

“Now, sideways, backwards, sideways, backwards, you know. Give the best players the ball.”

“Liverpool are boring, they are a boring team to watch.”

The pundit framed it as a stylistic issue, suggesting the slower build-up could be part of what the Dutch head coach wants, even if it has dulled our threat.

Wolves defeat adds to the wider scrutiny

The frustration around rhythm and urgency has been building, and the Wolves match gave critics fresh ammunition after we conceded late again.

Michael Owen has already questioned whether certain areas of the squad are strong enough, with the former Liverpool striker particularly unconvinced by left-back Milos Kerkez after his difficult evening at Molineux.

John Aldridge’s reaction also captured the sense of disbelief around another stoppage-time setback, with the former forward admitting: “Words fail me” as the final whistle went.

With a busy run still ahead, including the Champions League tie on the horizon, we now need answers quickly, because the football and the results are both being judged harder by the week.