Two April fixture changes confirmed for Liverpool as new date set for first Hill-Dickinson derby

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans now know the exact time and date for their team’s first Merseyside derby at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

On Wednesday afternoon, the Premier League confirmed a series of fixture changes for April, with numerous matches moved for TV coverage and more potentially being rescheduled if required depending on the progress of English teams in European competition.

Two of the Reds’ top-flight matches next month have been moved from their original timeslot, with a third possibly needing to be re-fixed in the coming weeks.

Two Liverpool games in April moved for TV coverage

As per Liverpool FC’s official website, the home match against Fulham will still be played on Saturday 11 April, but with an amended kick-off time of 5:30pm for live coverage on Sky Sports.

Eight days later, the Hill Dickinson Stadium will host its first men’s Merseyside derby as the Reds travel across the city to face Everton, with kick-off at 2pm on Sunday 19 April. That game will also be broadcast on Sky Sports.

The home fixture against Crystal Palace remains at 3pm on Saturday 25 April for now, but that’ll change if Arne Slot’s side reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup, which take place that weekend (premierleague.com).

How does Liverpool’s April calendar now look?

At present, Liverpool currently have just three matches next month, but that could potentially expand to as many as eight, depending on their progress in knockout competitions.

The first weekend of April is set aside for the FA Cup quarter-finals, in which the Reds would be involved if they can avenge last night’s defeat to Wolves when they meet again on Friday night.

Date Opponent Competition Kick-off time 4/5 April TBC FA Cup QF TBC 7/8 April TBC Champions League QF 8pm 11 April Fulham Premier League 5:30pm 14/15 April TBC Champions League QF 8pm 19 April Everton Premier League 2pm *25 April Crystal Palace Premier League 3pm 28/29 April TBC Champions League QF 8pm

Italics indicate potential fixtures, depending on cup progress.

*The home game v Crystal Palace will be moved if Liverpool reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup

Should Slot’s team prevail against Galatasaray in the Champions League round of 16, their two quarter-final ties will take either side of the Fulham match. As that is down for Saturday evening, it won’t need to be moved again even if LFC progress in Europe.

Liverpool currently have a free midweek after the Merseyside derby, although there’s a strong chance that the Palace game could be brought forward to Wednesday 22 April if we make it to the FA Cup semi-finals the following weekend.

For all that coaches and players complain about fixture congestion, let’s hope that the Reds have a much busier April than the current schedule shows, as it’d mean they’ll still have hopes of lifting a trophy at the end of the campaign.