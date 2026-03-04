Virgil van Dijk reveals how Arne Slot reacted in Liverpool dressing room after Molineux misery

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk has revealed how Arne Slot reacted inside the Liverpool dressing room after their defeat to Wolves on Tuesday night.

The Reds’ dismal season hit another chastening low as their hopes of Champions League qualification were dented by a 2-1 reverse at Molineux, with Andre Trindade scoring a stoppage-time winner for Rob Edwards’ side.

It’s already the ninth loss that LFC have shipped in the current Premier League campaign – matching the total number of defeats from all competitions in 2024/25 – and James Pearce justifiably lamented a ‘ragged performance’ from the soon-to-be-deposed champions.

Van Dijk: Slot was ‘angry’ after defeat to Wolves

As per Paul Joyce for The Times, the usually circumspect Liverpool head coach lost his temper inside the dressing room after a disastrous result and insipid display from his team as his ‘thinning patience with repeated failings’ came to the boil on Tuesday night.

Van Dijk revealed after the game that Slot was ‘angry’ with his players over what transpired at Molineux, adding that the 47-year-old ‘had every right’ to be enraged as the Reds imploded in stoppage time yet again.

Slot and Liverpool need a big response at Molineux on Friday

Outside of momentary rages during games, the Reds boss isn’t known for visibly losing his rag in public, aside from his (rather understandable) explosion at Michael Oliver at the end of the tempestuous draw at Goodison Park last season.

However, even the Dutchman’s temper spilled over in reaction to a truly terrible performance from Liverpool against a team who, up until recently, were at risk of setting a record low points tally in the 34-year history of the Premier League.

Several pundits have claimed that Slot could be sacked if LFC fail to qualify for the Champions League, with the latter scenario more than plausible at present, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the 47-year-old were privately feeling the heat amid the external speculation over his future.

Last night’s result can’t be changed, but what the Reds can do is demonstrate a reaction on the very same pitch when they face Wolves once again on Friday night in the FA Cup and show that vows of improvement are more than just hollow rhetoric to appease a disgruntled fan base.