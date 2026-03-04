Virgil van Dijk was seen berating Liverpool teammate after last-gasp hammer blow at Molineux

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk was seen berating one Liverpool teammate after Andre Trindade’s stoppage-time winner for Wolves on Tuesday night.

After Curtis Jones’ backpass to Alisson Becker resulted in a rushed clearance by the Reds goalkeeper, Jackson Tchatchoua nodded the ball down to his teammate, who surged forward before shooting from 20 yards out, and his effort deflected off Joe Gomez and into the visitors’ net.

James Pearce described it as ‘a mess of a goal‘ from an LFC perspective, and it’s hard to disagree with that assessment.

Van Dijk berates Chiesa over Andre winner for Wolves

As noted by the Daily Express, Van Dijk’s instant reaction to Andre’s last-gasp hammer blow was to turn around and read the riot act to Federico Chiesa in a show of displeasure at the Italian’s efforts to prevent the goal.

As the Wolves midfielder took possession and burst forward, Liverpool’s number 14 ambled back towards his team’s penalty area before giving up the chase entirely, much to the visible fury of his captain as the inquest began immediately.

Chiesa could’ve done better, but so could Liverpool as a whole

While the 28-year-old remains highly popular among Kopites amid a widespread sentiment that he deserves more game-time, his actions in the lead-up to Andre’s late winner left a lot to be desired.

Chiesa could’ve done a lot more to race back and try to prevent the Brazilian from shooting, and having been on the pitch for less than 15 minutes at that point, it wasn’t as though he could point to fatigue as an excuse.

However, he wasn’t the only one who’ll be disappointed with their role in that passage of play. Jones’ backpass to Alisson put him under pressure straight away, and the goalkeeper’s clearance was unconvincing, and the collective effort to close down the eventual scorer was negligible.

As for Van Dijk, he was one of two players called out by Steven Gerrard over the first Wolves goal, with the Liverpool captain beaten in a duel by Tolu Arokodare in the lead-up to Rodrigo Gomes’ opener.

The finger of blame for last night’s result can’t be pointed at any one player. It was a team performance not befitting of the status of Premier League champions that LFC will officially lose in the next few weeks, and realistically had given up since November.