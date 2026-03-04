Winter names one man to blame for Liverpool slump

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s defensive struggles this season have been linked to last summer’s failed pursuit of Marc Guehi, with journalist Henry Winter arguing that the missed transfer has proved costly.

The Reds were strongly linked with the England international before the campaign began and were close to completing a deal before Crystal Palace pulled the plug late in negotiations.

Instead, the 24-year-old centre-back eventually moved to Manchester City, leaving Liverpool to continue the season without the defensive reinforcement many supporters believed was needed.

According to Winter, that decision has played a major role in the defensive instability that has appeared throughout the season.

Journalist says Guehi transfer miss hurt Liverpool

Liverpool’s failure to move earlier and more decisively for Marc Guehi last summer, giving Palace more time to find a replacement, has cost them dear. Fans warned that as the season began. Guehi would have brought more composure and security, and competition for Ibrahima Konate… — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) March 4, 2026

Writing on X, Henry Winter suggested Liverpool’s hesitation in the transfer market allowed Palace time to reconsider and ultimately keep control of the situation.

Winter wrote: “Liverpool’s failure to move earlier and more decisively for Marc Guehi last summer, giving Palace more time to find a replacement, has cost them dear.”

The experienced journalist also pointed to the defensive numbers that underline Liverpool’s problems.

“Liverpool’s loss of authority at the back is clearly a huge problem. Conceded 41 goals last season. 39 already this season with nine games to go.”

Winter argued that the England defender would have provided greater composure and competition within the defensive unit.

“Guehi would have brought more composure and security, and competition for Ibrahima Konate in particular, and also for Virgil van Dijk.”

Liverpool still addressing centre-back succession

The debate has grown louder following Liverpool’s recent defensive issues, including the late 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, which once again highlighted concerns around concentration and game management.

Winter also noted that the club had alternative defensive plans, including the pursuit of younger players, but suggested those options came with risks.

“Liverpool have succession planning at centre-back, but Guehi was a bad miss.”

Liverpool have already moved to strengthen the position long term with the signing of Jeremy Jacquet, with French football journalist Julien Laurens describing the 20-year-old as one of the best defenders in his age group.

That move suggests the club are already planning the next defensive cycle, even if the immediate absence of an experienced addition has been felt this season.

Meanwhile, Guehi himself has begun life at Manchester City after describing the club as “the best club in England”, a line that inevitably stings given Liverpool’s title-winning campaign under Arne Slot only a year earlier.

With the season entering its final stages, the debate around whether Liverpool should have pushed harder for Guehi last summer is unlikely to fade anytime soon.