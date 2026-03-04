‘Words fail me’ – Aldridge reacts after Liverpool’s dramatic Wolves loss

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

John Aldridge has shared his reaction after Liverpool’s frustrating 2-1 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

The former striker posted several messages on X during and after the match, reflecting the disbelief many supporters felt as Arne Slot’s side conceded yet another late goal.

Liverpool had dominated large parts of the contest at Molineux but were ultimately punished in stoppage time by Andre’s deflected strike, leaving the reigning champions stunned despite controlling the game for long spells.

Aldridge reacted almost immediately when Wolves opened the scoring: “I smelt that a while ago! I knew it was coming.”

That sense of frustration only grew as the match reached full time.

The former Liverpool No.8 struggled to explain how the Reds had managed to lose a match in which they were largely on top: “Words fail me folks! Unbelievable what we’ve seen there.

“I’m trying to get my head around how we lost that match? There again, that’s why we are 5th in the league I suppose.”

Liverpool dominated Wolves despite the defeat

Looking at the numbers from the match makes the result even harder to understand.

Liverpool finished the game with 66% possession, 19 shots and an expected goals figure of 1.83 compared with Wolves’ 0.44.

Stat Wolves Liverpool Possession 34% 66% Shots 4 19 xG 0.44 1.83 Big chances 1 4 Corners 2 11

Arne Slot’s side also completed 540 passes and created four big chances, yet somehow left Molineux empty handed.

The defeat was made even more painful by the nature of Wolves’ winner, with Andre’s shot taking a huge deflection off Joe Gomez before beating Alisson Becker in the 94th minute.

Pressure grows ahead of Wolves rematch

Aldridge later returned to social media to highlight the importance of the upcoming FA Cup tie between the two sides: “Big pressure on Friday!

“If we lose in the league and get knocked out of the fa cup by the bottom team in the league, it won’t lie well with the fans.”

Liverpool will therefore have the opportunity for immediate revenge.

Arne Slot has already admitted the upcoming rematch offers the perfect chance for his players to respond after the disappointment of the league defeat.

While frustration is understandable, the performance itself showed reasons for encouragement.

Liverpool created chances, dominated possession and pushed Wolves deep for long stretches, though Steven Gerrard bemoaned mistakes from key players like Virgil van Dijk.

Injuries have clearly played a role in the recent inconsistency.

Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz remain key absentees, while Cody Gakpo has struggled for form and Federico Chiesa continues to fail to make a major impact off the bench.

Even so, the broader picture remains manageable.

Liverpool remain firmly in the race for Champions League qualification, and with plenty of matches still to play this defeat will only increase the determination to respond in the coming weeks.