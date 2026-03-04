“We’re not afraid to think big” – Surprise new suitor emerges for long-serving Liverpool icon

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

A surprise new suitor has emerged for Liverpool stalwart Andy Robertson, whose contract at Anfield is now into its final four months.

Unless the 31-year-old agrees a new deal between now and the summer, this’ll be the last of his nine seasons with the Reds, and reliable reporter David Lynch recently claimed that there’s ‘no chance’ of a renewal for the left-back.

Tottenham Hotspur had made enquiries about the Scotland captain during the January transfer window, and another interested party is now understood to have entered the picture for the defender.

Wrexham eyeing free transfer for Andy Robertson

According to TEAMtalk, Robertson is being eyed as a potential summer signing by Wrexham, who are reportedly ‘ready to offer lucrative wages well above Championship and lower Premier League levels’ to try and entice the Liverpool left-back to north Wales.

Although there’s an acceptance at the Racecourse Ground that Financial Fair Play constraints will preclude them from competing in the traditional transfer market, there’s an intention to target free agents who could provide ample top-flight experience if Phil Parkinson’s side are promoted from the second tier this season.

One source close to the Wrexham hierarchy told the outlet: “We’re not afraid to think big. If we go up, we want to give ourselves the best possible chance of staying there and establishing ourselves.”

Is this to be Robertson’s final season at Liverpool?

The Welsh outfit have enjoyed a meteoric rise through the divisions under the co-ownership of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, and they currently occupy the final play-off berth in the Championship as a fourth consecutive promotion remains a possibility.

If they were to pull off that incredible feat and compete in the English top flight for the first time in their history, the additional revenue that’d generate would give them the financial muscle to pay substantial wages to experienced elite-level campaigners such as Robertson.

That’d also throw up the possibility of the Scottish left-back coming up against Liverpool in the Premier League next season. Even if that doesn’t happen, the two clubs will meet in a pre-season friendly in New York over the summer, as confirmed on Wednesday (via The Athletic).

It remains to be seen where the 31-year-old will be playing his football in the 2026/27 campaign, but with each passing week, it seems increasingly unlikely that it’ll be at Anfield, where he’s lost his place as a regular starter to Milos Kerkez this term.

If indeed this is to be Robertson’s farewell season at LFC, let’s hope that a player who was central to two Premier League triumphs, a Champions League success and several other trophy wins will get to end his distinguished Reds career on a high note.