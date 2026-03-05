Andy Robertson’s boyhood dream move is off the cards – Miller

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson has been backed not to join Celtic this summer despite growing expectations that the Liverpool defender will leave Anfield at the end of the season.

The Scotland international’s contract situation and reduced playing time during the current campaign have fuelled speculation that the 31-year-old left-back is approaching the end of his Liverpool career.

Robertson has been one of the club’s most influential players during the Jurgen Klopp era, but the current season has been far more challenging for the experienced defender.

Premier League statistics via Sofascore show that our No.26 has started just five league matches this season and has played only 679 minutes in total.

Those numbers underline how much his role in Arne Slot’s side has changed.

Kenny Miller doubts Celtic move for Robertson

Speaking to Premier League betting odds site BetWright, former Scotland striker Kenny Miller suggested Robertson is unlikely to return to the Scottish Premiership even if he leaves Liverpool.

Miller believes the former Hull City defender will have strong interest from clubs across Europe’s top leagues.

He said: “If Andy Robertson leaves Liverpool at the end of the season, there’s only one place he could go in the Scottish Premiership, and I’m sure he’d love the opportunity to represent Celtic at some point in his career.

“But the dilemma is how he’d fit into the team, with his Scotland teammate Kieran Tierney already established in the defence.”

The former striker also explained that Robertson’s experience would make him attractive to clubs outside Scotland.

“Andy will already have a number of potential suitors looking to sign him in the summer; he’s going to have a lot of options and top leagues to choose from.

“He’ll be looking around Europe, and there’ll be clubs in the Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A that would welcome him with open arms.”

Liverpool future increasingly uncertain

Discussion around Robertson’s future has intensified in recent months as Liverpool continue their squad transition under Arne Slot.

Journalist David Lynch recently suggested a new contract for the defender now appears unlikely, raising the possibility of a summer departure.

At the same time, John Aldridge has pointed out that Robertson’s influence inside the dressing room would be difficult to replace.

What seems increasingly clear is that the Scotland captain is approaching a major decision about the next stage of his career.

Whether that future remains in England or elsewhere in Europe remains to be seen.