Blunt Salah, Konate and Robertson verdict delivered by Murphy

Liverpool face several huge contract decisions this summer, and Danny Murphy has delivered his verdict on what the club should do with Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibou Konate.

Our former midfielder believes the situations should be treated very differently, with the futures of three key players presenting very different challenges.

Murphy, speaking in association with Spreadex Sports, suggested Liverpool should prioritise keeping Robertson while warning that Konate’s situation already looks worrying.

Murphy surprised by Liverpool’s Robertson decision

Murphy admitted he has been puzzled by how little Robertson has played this season, especially considering the Scottish international still appears physically capable of performing at the highest level.

He said: “I’ve been absolutely gobsmacked that Robbo hasn’t played more. He doesn’t look like he’s gone backwards or athletically incapable of playing.”

The former England international even suggested the Liverpool captaincy group would lose an important voice if the 31-year-old departed.

“If I was a new manager coming in, I’d be desperately trying to keep him because he’s great around the dressing room and physically he still looks good enough to do a job.

“When Robertson is on the pitch everything’s a little bit calmer.”

Kenny Miller recently suggested Andy Robertson is unlikely to return to Celtic even if he leaves Liverpool, instead predicting interest from clubs across Europe’s top leagues.

Murphy then turned his attention to Konate’s situation, and the former midfielder admitted the lack of progress on a new deal is concerning.

Murphy said: “With Konate, I’m surprised they haven’t got that sorted yet.

“I think he’s going to go because if he wanted to stay and the club were happy to give him the contract he deserves, it would be done by now.”

Murphy questions Salah’s Liverpool future

Murphy was more uncertain about Salah, whose form this season has led to debate about what Liverpool should do next.

He said: “At the moment, watching him, you’d say if there’s a way of getting him off the wage bill and moving on, then that might be the way forward.”

The boyhood Red did stress that nothing Salah does now will damage his legacy at Anfield.

“He’s been phenomenal and nothing he does now will damage his legacy. But I think they should be looking at what’s next.”

Murphy’s comments follow recent criticism from former Republic of Ireland international Mark Kennedy, who labelled Mohamed Salah “yesterday’s man” while discussing the forward’s declining output this season.