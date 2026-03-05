Danny Murphy urges Liverpool to sign player ‘closest to Gerrard I’ve seen’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Federico Valverde has been described as the closest player to Steven Gerrard that Danny Murphy has seen, with the former Liverpool midfielder suggesting the Real Madrid star would be the ideal signing for the Reds this summer.

Liverpool’s midfield was rebuilt in 2023 with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai forming the current core of Arne Slot’s side.

However, discussion around potential reinforcements continues as the club prepares for another important transfer window.

Murphy believes Liverpool should prioritise a leader in the centre of the pitch, pointing to Valverde as the perfect example of that profile.

Murphy compares Valverde to Gerrard

Murphy, speaking in association with Spreadex Sports, explained why the Uruguay international stands out among midfielders currently playing in Europe.

The former Liverpool midfielder believes the Real Madrid No.8 has the physical presence, leadership and all-round ability that teams crave in central midfield.

Murphy said: “Call me old fashioned, but I’d be going for someone in the middle of the pitch who is a leader. Someone everyone can look up to. A bit like Szoboszlai has done this season.”

Murphy then highlighted Valverde specifically when discussing the kind of signing Liverpool should target.

“I always look at Federico Valverde at Madrid. If they could get him, he’s everything.”

The comparison with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was particularly striking.

“He’s as near to Gerrard as I’ve seen – he’s got wonderful athleticism and he can do everything. He’s not as good as Gerrard, but he’s a phenomenal player.”

Murphy also acknowledged that signing the 27-year-old from Real Madrid would be extremely difficult.

“They might not be able to get him out, but someone like that who can walk through the door and grasp it. There’s no risk with a signing like that, even if it costs £100 million.”

Liverpool midfield decisions looming

Liverpool’s current midfield unit remains relatively settled, but changes could still arrive depending on departures and tactical plans.

Curtis Jones continues to compete for minutes in the rotation while Wataru Endo has also struggled for consistent game time this season.

If Liverpool do decide to strengthen further, Murphy believes the target should be a complete midfielder capable of influencing matches at both ends of the pitch.

Valverde’s statistics underline that profile, with the Real Madrid midfielder contributing seven assists in La Liga this season while also averaging strong defensive numbers and ball recoveries.

Gus Poyet has also backed the Reds to sign the Uruguayan, though money is likely to be a large stumbling block.

Whether Liverpool could realistically persuade Real Madrid to sell remains doubtful and missing out on Champions League football could reportedly cost us as much as £120m.

But the type of player Murphy described could shape the club’s thinking heading into the summer window.