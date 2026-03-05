‘He might join me soon!’ – Ex-Liverpool midfielder teases reunion with current Anfield ace

(Photo by Phil Noble/Pool via Getty Images)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has teased a potential reunion with a former Liverpool teammate who he says ‘might join’ him at Celtic ‘soon’.

The ex-Reds midfielder is now plying his trade with the Scottish champions, who he joined as a free agent last month, and he’s spoken about how conversations with Andy Robertson helped to persuade him to sign for the Bhoys.

The current LFC left-back is just four months away from the end of his contract at Anfield, and although several clubs in the Premier League and EFL Championship have been linked with him, a return to his native Glasgow has also been mooted.

Oxlade-Chamberlain teases Robertson reunion at Celtic

Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed how the 31-year-old helped him with the move to Scotland, with the ex-Liverpool midfielder also jokingly stating that his former teammate could ‘soon’ follow him to Parkhead.

Our former no.15 told The Official Celtic FC Podcast: “Having him [Robertson] as a reference point was perfect for me. He’s told me where I need to live, where I need to go. He’s told me everything. He’s a proper Glasgow boy. I just said to him, ‘It’s a shame you’re not here with me.’

“Maybe came a bit early… he might join me soon. He’s a bit younger than me, Robbo. I’d hope to see him here one day. I think he’d be amazing here.”

Robertson could leave Liverpool soon – will it be for Celtic?

As a boyhood Celtic fan, the idea of Robertson going back to the club where he was released as a 15-year-old will inevitably be floated, especially with uncertainty abounding over his short-term future as he nears the end of his contract at Liverpool.

It’d certainly represent a ‘romantic’ tale of the wheel turning full circle for him in the latter part of a distinguished career, although former Scotland striker Kenny Miller viably pointed out that the left-back mightn’t join the Bhoys yet as he’d be competing for a starting berth with international teammate Kieran Tierney.

The 31-year-old is already having to make do with a new-found backup role at Anfield since the arrival of Milos Kerkez last summer, and at this stage of his footballing life, he’d hardly want to move to another club where he could be second in line for one position in the team.

There may well come a perfect time for Robertson to go back to Celtic, but that mightn’t be the case just yet. If he is to leave Liverpool this year – as David Lynch thinks will happen – hopefully it’ll be for a destination where he gets to start on a weekly basis.