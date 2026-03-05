‘He intends to stay’ – Fabrizio Romano update on Liverpool star will be music to Kopites’ ears

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is in no rush to depart Anfield, amid recent rumours of interest from Serie A clubs.

Towards the end of February, there were reports from Italy that Juventus have been eyeing a move for the 33-year-old as part of a potential goalkeeping shake-up, with the Bianconeri now managed by his former Roma boss Luciano Spalletti.

Inter Milan are also understood to be interested in the Brazil international, although it would appear that our number 1 has no intention of moving on from Merseyside prior to the end of his current contract in June 2027.

Romano: Alisson ‘intends to stay’ at Liverpool

In an update on his Italian language YouTube channel, Romano explained: “There’s a lot of talk about both Juventus and Inter, so in recent hours the name [Alisson] has been circulating with both clubs, who are evidently looking for a goalkeeper for next summer.

“I can tell you that at the moment, what we know about Alisson is that he intends to stay at Liverpool for another year. He still has one year left on his contract and Alisson would like to complete it there, so Alisson doesn’t want to leave at the moment. Should Liverpool decide to put him on the market, we’ll see about that.”

Alisson remains a vital presence in Liverpool’s starting XI

Liverpool are facing into a period of significant player turnover in the foreseeable future, with three game-changing stalwarts in Alisson, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk all well into their 30s and having less than 18 months remaining on their current contracts.

To lose all three at once would leave a major void in terms of experience and leadership, and although it’s plausible that one or more might leave before their deals expire, our current number 1 will be an incredibly hard act to follow once he moves on, whenever that might be.

The Reds have future-proofed that position by bringing in Giorgi Mamardashvili, who’s already had a spell in the team when our first-choice stopper was out injured in the autumn, but it’d certainly be preferable to get as much mileage out of the 33-year-old as humanly possible.

Even though Alisson’s distribution has been an area of weakness (most likely a consequence of several hamstring injuries), as a shot-stopper he remains one of the best in the world, and Paul Scholes is among those to claim that Liverpool are weaker without the Brazilian as their last line of defence.

Romano’s update over the past 24 hours will duly be music to Kopites’ ears, and it seems that we don’t have to worry about losing our iconic number 1 just yet, though that unpleasant moment is coming down the tracks eventually.