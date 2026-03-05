‘He’s going to have to fail gallantly’ – Murphy on Slot future at Liverpool

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arne Slot’s Liverpool future is being debated again after the 2-1 defeat at Wolves, with Danny Murphy outlining what the Dutch head coach needs to show to stay in charge next season.

Murphy, speaking in association with Spreadex Sports, said the decision should not come down to a simple trophies-or-sackings verdict.

The former midfielder framed it around the direction of travel, and whether performances improve quickly enough to justify faith in the 47-year-old.

What Murphy thinks Slot must show

Murphy was asked whether a season without a trophy and Champions League qualification would mean a sacking, and said: “I think that would depend on how they fail with those quests.”

He added: “I’m never one to judge just on whether you pick the trophy up – it’s how you fail as well and how the end of the season goes.”

That is the key point for us, because Liverpool are in a run where displays have not consistently matched the standards set during the title-winning campaign.

Murphy warned that if the same trends continue, the club could feel forced into a decision even if the wider context is messy.

The 48-year-old said: “If it continues the way it is, with the level of performance and the disgruntlement of the fans… the reality is that Liverpool need to be challenging.”

The ex-England international then made his most direct prediction about the “worst-case scenario” and how it could be received.

Murphy said: “So if they were to fail and go out of the Champions League and FA Cup with a bit of a whimper, I would be surprised not to see a change.”

Why pressure is building on Liverpool boss Slot

There has already been talk that Champions League qualification has become the line in the sand, with Graeme Bailey suggesting: “Arne Slot is feeling the pressure. He knows he needs Champions League football.”

Stephen Warnock was asked if he expects Slot to be in the dugout next season and has gone further, saying: “No I don’t… It’s going to be very difficult for him to stay in charge.”

Murphy, however, listed mitigating factors around recruitment and availability, while still landing on the same blunt conclusion about what Slot must deliver.

Murphy said: “So if he does fail, he’s going to have to fail gallantly to keep his job.”