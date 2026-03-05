Report: How much Liverpool would need to pay if they’re to beat Man Utd to signing of ‘young jewel’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A fresh report has indicated how much Liverpool would need to pay if they’re to beat fellow suitors Manchester United to the signing of a higly coveted Bundesliga winger.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a swoop for Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig, with a trusted source in David Lynch outlining that the Anfield hierarchy are ‘keeping an eye on‘ the 19-year-old, while German insider Christian Falk has gone as far as to claim that an offer is already being planned.

Liverpool learn Yan Diomande asking price

According to Football Insider, the Red Bull-owned club are ready to be met with ‘big offers’ for the teenage forward, with the northwestern rivals preparing to accelerate their interest in him.

The Bundesliga side are reluctant to sell the Ivory Coast international but have accepted that they would cash in at the right price, with Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly needing to stump up a bid of around £80m if they’re to snap up Diomande in the summer.

Diomande has been outperforming Liverpool’s starting wingers

Hailed as a ‘young jewel’ by RB Leipzig managing director for sport Marcel Schafer (Sky Sports), the teenager hit double figures for goals this season when netting his team’s winner against Hamburg last weekend.

The 19-year-old – who’s capable of playing on either flank – has a higher goal return than both Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah in the current campaign, despite playing fewer minutes than the two Liverpool wingers.

2025/26 (all comps) Yan Diomande Mo Salah Cody Gakpo Goals 10 8 8 Minutes played 1,873 2,456 2,630 Minutes per goal 187.3 307 328.75

The aforementioned Lynch wrote this week that a move for Diomande would make ‘a lot of sense’ given how the Reds’ wide attackers have endured a significant drop-off in output from last term, and even Arne Slot admitted that his team struggled in those positions in their defeat to Wolves on Tuesday night (David Lynch on Substack).

RB Leipzig are in line to turn a massive profit on a player they signed from Leganes for just £17m last summer (Football Insider), and paying upwards of £80m for a youngster who’s still inexperienced at a high level would certainly represent a massive gamble.

However, the Ivorian’s G/A figures from the current campaign (10 goals, seven assists) would indicate that he has the end product to go with his eye-catching talent, and Liverpool mustn’t stand idly by and give their arch-rivals a free run at his signature.