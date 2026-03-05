Jurgen Klopp makes Slot replacement decision amid growing pressure – report

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp will not return to Liverpool despite the pressure currently surrounding Arne Slot, according to a new update on the situation at Anfield.

The Reds remain sixth in the Premier League table following the late 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, a result that has intensified the scrutiny around our Dutch manager during a crucial stage of the season.

Liverpool dominated long periods of that match at Molineux before Andre’s stoppage-time strike secured victory for Wolves and left Arne Slot’s side facing a damaging setback in the race for Champions League qualification.

With results fluctuating and pressure building, speculation inevitably turned to the possibility of a nostalgic return for Klopp.

Klopp return to Liverpool ruled out

However, journalist Graeme Bailey has dismissed that possibility when speaking to TEAMtalk.

Bailey explained that while Klopp still has a deep affection for Liverpool and the city, neither the German nor the club have any intention of reopening that chapter.

Bailey said: “In terms of Liverpool, he loves the club and city, but he won’t be back.”

“He has done his Premier League thing, and there is no appetite on his side, likewise Liverpool, don’t seem ready to reopen that chapter.”

The same report also emphasised that Fenway Sports Group remain hopeful Slot can still turn the situation around despite the difficult period.

Pressure building on Arne Slot

Liverpool’s hierarchy are understood to prefer stability, even though the pressure on Slot has clearly increased after a series of inconsistent performances.

The Reds’ league position means Champions League qualification is now the immediate priority for the remainder of the campaign.

Graeme Bailey has also explained the importance of that objective when discussing Slot’s position at Anfield.

“Arne Slot is feeling the pressure. He knows he needs Champions League football.”

That context highlights how crucial the coming weeks will be for the Dutchman.

Stephen Warnock has predicted that the 47-year-old will not be our boss next season, though he has claimed Xabi Alonso would not be a good fit to replace him either.

Liverpool still have multiple opportunities to reshape the narrative of this season, including the FA Cup clash with Wolves and the upcoming Champions League tie against Galatasaray.

Those fixtures could quickly change the mood around the club.

What appears clear, however, is that even if Liverpool eventually decide to make a managerial change in the future, Jurgen Klopp is not expected to be part of that conversation.